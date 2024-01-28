Near-Earth Asteroid 2024 BJ Makes Closest Approach, Observed by Virtual Telescope Project

In the early hours of today, a near-Earth asteroid larger than an airplane, identified as 2024 BJ, made its closest approach to our planet. The celestial body, classified as an Apollo-type near-Earth object, passed at a distance of approximately 354,000 kilometers, closer than the Moon's average orbit distance.

Observation and Tracking

The asteroid was successfully observed and tracked using a state-of-the-art robotic telescope setup. This included a Celestron C14 telescope, a Paramount ME mount, and an SBIG ST8-XME camera, all integral parts of the Virtual Telescope Project. The setup allowed for a remarkably clear image of the asteroid during a 180-second exposure. The asteroid was represented as a sharp pinpoint of light, marked by a white arrow, against the backdrop of stars appearing as long, bright streaks. This unusual visual effect was a result of the telescope tracking the asteroid's rapid motion.

Unveiling the Asteroid's Characteristics

Additional short exposures were carefully compiled into a movie, revealing the asteroid blinking as it spun. This pivotal observation suggests that the asteroid has a significantly elongated shape. Despite a high-speed travel of 22,850 kilometers per hour, there was no anticipated threat to our planet from this asteroid. The asteroid's trajectory before its close approach was traced to the constellation of Auriga.

Global Participation and Real-Time Updates

In a remarkable effort to involve the international community, the event was shared in real-time through a live podcast feed, allowing space enthusiasts worldwide to witness this astronomical wonder. The Virtual Telescope Project led this initiative, providing live streaming of the event as the asteroid traversed the moon's orbit.