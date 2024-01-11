en English
Science & Technology

Navigating the Quantum Computing Landscape: Cloud Services and On-Premise Deployments

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
In the evolving realm of quantum computing, the transitional phase is marked by growing accessibility via cloud services, on-premise deployments, and colocation facilities. Major manufacturers are now enabling their systems’ access through cloud portals, providing customers with quantum computing power without the need for physical hosting.

Cloud Access Versus On-Premise Solutions

As the technology evolves, the industry is grappling with the ramifications of integrating quantum computers into production environments. Quantum supremacy, a point where quantum computers surpass traditional computing for specific tasks, is yet to be reached. However, the industry is gearing up for this eventuality by investigating supporting infrastructures and potential physical placements for quantum systems within data centers.

Quantum computers, differing in form factor and size based on the type of quantum technology and the number of qubits they handle, are most commonly accessed via cloud services. Tech giants like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, as well as quantum computing firms, provide these services. These companies are also developing their quantum systems, treading the line between cloud-based and on-premise solutions.

Preparing for Quantum Future

Given the high cost and experimental nature of quantum computing, cloud access currently seems more attractive. However, dedicated on-premise quantum systems are anticipated to become more prevalent, especially for sensitive workloads or within supercomputing centers focused on research and development. Various quantum computing technologies, such as those requiring dilution refrigerators for cooling versus those operating at room temperature with lasers, will influence how quantum computers integrate into various infrastructures.

The industry is setting the stage for a future where quantum systems might operate alongside, or as part of, existing data centers and computing environments. Such a future has potential implications on our capability to handle exponentially more computations than classical supercomputers, opening up new approaches for the design of algorithms and potential in areas such as machine learning, security, optimization, and simulation.

Strides in Quantum Computing

Several companies and institutions are already making strides in the field of quantum computing. T-Systems and AQT have teamed up to strengthen Europe’s sovereignty in quantum computing, with T-Systems customers having the ability to develop quantum use cases on AQT’s quantum computers via cloud access. AQT is the European market leader in the construction of ion trap-based quantum computers.

Furthermore, Bluefors provides essential cryogenic solutions for quantum research, enabling the future of quantum technology. Rigetti UK Limited, a subsidiary of Rigetti Computing Inc, has been awarded an Innovate UK grant to use quantum computing to improve classical machine learning techniques used by financial institutions. This collaboration is expected to bolster the UK’s efforts in quantum computing research and potentially expedite the development of quantum applications for the finance sector and other industries with complex datasets.

Companies like Sandbox AQ and Good Chemistry are also making substantial progress in quantum computing. Sandbox AQ has acquired quantum and computational chemistry startup Good Chemistry in a deal worth $75 million, integrating Good Chemistry’s technologies into SandboxAQ’s software solutions ecosystem. Such advancements signify major milestones for these companies, and they are likely to speed up product development and broaden the reach of their products.

Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

