en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Navigating the Future of Software Architecture: Trends and Developments for 2024

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
Navigating the Future of Software Architecture: Trends and Developments for 2024

As we usher in 2024, software architecture is experiencing a transformative phase, marked by the integration of AI into daily life, the rise of the metaverse, the evolution of remote work practices, and the increased emphasis on mental health through technology. With the push towards sustainable living and green tech adoption, the IT landscape is evolving, driven by the advancement of cloud computing and growing demand for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Morphing Trends in Software Architecture

Cloud-native VDI is expected to dominate the shift away from legacy VDI, and cybersecurity tools will significantly affect end-user experience. More enterprises are embracing hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, focusing on adapting and embracing modern technologies to streamline business processes and future-proof their organizations.

Emerging Data Storage Trends

The article outlines the top seven data storage trends that will shape 2024, including DNA storage, zero trust architecture, AI in data, ESG impact of storage sustainability, storage as a service, and hyperscale storage. Each trend is backed by detailed information and stats, illustrating its expected impact on the storage landscape.

Responsible AI in Focus

Among these developments, the role of responsible AI practices in machine learning lifecycles is becoming more significant. Companies like Zoom had to adapt and scale up during the pandemic, demonstrating the importance of incorporating responsible AI practices. Moreover, the role of staff engineers in influencing behaviors during and after incidents, emphasizing transparency and critical analysis, is highlighted.

Shifting Risk Management Strategies

Transitioning from a compliance-first approach to a risk-first mindset is suggested for a more comprehensive risk management strategy. The article also offers insights into platform engineering, encouraging registration for events that offer actionable advice and transformative insights for software development.

Moreover, the article includes a Java news roundup, mentioning the quiet period for JDK early access builds, the first milestone release of Eclipse GlassFish supporting Jakarta EE 11, Oracle GraalVM’s availability as a Paketo buildpack, the release of Apache Camel 3.22.0, and the first release candidate of Gradle 8.6. Retrospectives on the 2023 highlights from Spring, BellSoft, and WildFly showcase advancements in AI, GraalVM support, virtual threads, Project Loom, Docker development, and OpenJDK contributions.

0
Science & Technology
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways

By BNN Correspondents

Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant

By Wojciech Zylm

Japan Earthquakes: Death Toll Rises to 48 Amid Rescue and Recovery Efforts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

India in 2024: Political, Financial, and Technological Frontiers ...
@Finance · 1 hour
India in 2024: Political, Financial, and Technological Frontiers ...
heart comment 0
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery

By Rafia Tasleem

Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed

By Geeta Pillai

Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology

By Waqas Arain

2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
CRISPR, AI, and More: MIT Tech Review’s Top Breakthrough Technologies of 2023

By Bijay Laxmi

CRISPR, AI, and More: MIT Tech Review's Top Breakthrough Technologies of 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
9 mins
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
32 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
33 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
37 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
46 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
56 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
1 hour
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
1 hour
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
1 hour
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
5 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
5 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
5 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app