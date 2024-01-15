en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Navigating the Cosmos: The Quest for Precision in Small Satellite Navigation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Navigating the Cosmos: The Quest for Precision in Small Satellite Navigation

In the heart of our ever-evolving cosmos, small satellites are increasingly playing a pivotal role, especially in applications like constellation maintenance, formation flying, and collision avoidance. However, the success of these applications is inherently tied to precise on-board orbit determination and time synchronization.

The Study and Its Findings

A recent study scrutinizing over a year’s worth of on-board navigation solutions from 8 Astrocast CubeSats, outfitted with multi-GNSS single-frequency payloads, has thrown light on the variable quality of satellite navigation data. The root mean square (RMS) values exhibited a wide range from mere meters to several tens of meters. This variability in navigation quality can be attributed to three main factors:

  • Ionospheric refraction leading to radial offsets,
  • Once-per-revolution periodicity in the out-of-plane component due to dynamic modeling issues in the GNSS receiver’s real-time navigation algorithm, and,
  • Variations in noise levels connected to the positioning and quality of the GNSS antennas on the satellites.

Implications and Recommendations

These observations underscore the necessity for refined hardware configurations and firmware settings for future satellite missions to mitigate such effects and achieve higher accuracy in real-time navigation solutions using commercial off-the-shelf GNSS receivers.

Machine Learning: A Potential Solution

Research supports the incorporation of machine learning technology into CubeSats to enhance spacecraft navigation accuracy. This advanced technology will aid spacecraft in determining their location relative to Earth and the moon, thereby securing more accurate navigation and landing.

VL53L0X Time-of-Flight Laser-Ranging Module

In the context of enhancing navigation precision, the VL53L0X Time-of-Flight (ToF) laser-ranging module deserves a special mention. Touted as the smallest package in the market today, it promises accurate distance measurement up to 2m. This module, harnessing ST’s FlightSenseTM patented technology and a leading-edge SPAD array, uses a 940 nm VCSEL emitter, completely invisible to the human eye. Details about distributor availability, operating range distance, and package size further enhance the module’s appeal.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
6 mins ago
Avishkar-2024 Research Festival Ignites Wave of Innovation at Maharashtra University
Embodying the spirit of innovation and academic excellence, the ‘Avishkar-2024’ state-level inter-university research festival was inaugurated at the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in Nashik. Prof Dr Milind Nikumbh, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, took the helm at the inauguration event, marking the beginning of an academic extravaganza. Breaking Down the Categories
Avishkar-2024 Research Festival Ignites Wave of Innovation at Maharashtra University
CES 2024: A New Reality - Unveiling the Latest in XR Technology
15 mins ago
CES 2024: A New Reality - Unveiling the Latest in XR Technology
New Educational Project Aims to Boost Math and Science Skills in Grade 7 Students
16 mins ago
New Educational Project Aims to Boost Math and Science Skills in Grade 7 Students
Actility and Hxperience Unite to Revolutionize Building Management with IoT Solutions
6 mins ago
Actility and Hxperience Unite to Revolutionize Building Management with IoT Solutions
Spectroscopic Study Unveils Homogeneous Chemical Composition of Comet 46P/Wirtanen
10 mins ago
Spectroscopic Study Unveils Homogeneous Chemical Composition of Comet 46P/Wirtanen
CIMB Bank Philippines Outlines Measures to Thwart Gadget Hacking Amid Rising Cyber Threats
10 mins ago
CIMB Bank Philippines Outlines Measures to Thwart Gadget Hacking Amid Rising Cyber Threats
Latest Headlines
World News
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
12 seconds
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
29 seconds
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
44 seconds
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
56 seconds
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
4 mins
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
4 mins
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
5 mins
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
5 mins
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
5 mins
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
5 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app