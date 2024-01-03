Nature Journal Issues Correction Notice for Misrepresented Data in Martian Interior Study

A correction notice, issued for an article originally published on October 25, 2023, in the renowned journal Nature, has been highlighted. The correction encompasses an error in Figure 2f of the article, where the histogram was inaccurately plotted. The notice provides the original and corrected versions of Figure 2f, allowing for a clear comparison.

An Insight into the Corrected Article

The corrected article presents geophysical evidence for an enriched molten silicate layer above Mars’s core, an important contribution to the understanding of the Martian interior. The research team comprises scientists from various prestigious institutions worldwide. These include Universit Paris Cit, Institut Suprieur de l’Aronautique et de l’Espace ISAE-SUPAERO, Royal Observatory of Belgium, Department of Geophysics at Colorado School of Mines, University of Maryland, School of Earth Sciences at the University of Bristol, ETH Zurich, Schmidt Institute of Physics of the Earth of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology.

The Impact of the Correction

With the corrected figure and associated source data updated in both the HTML and PDF versions of the article on the journal’s website, readers can now access the accurate representation of the data. The correction notice emphasizes that the remainder of the article stays unchanged, underscoring the importance of precision in scientific publishing.

The Boundaries of Open Access

The authors and their affiliations are duly listed in the correction notice, which concludes with a statement that the article is accessible under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. It outlines the terms for use, sharing, and reproduction of the content, promoting transparency and accessibility in scientific discourse.