‘Nature’ Issues Correction for Article on Cytokine Cleavage by Caspase-4

In a recent development, the esteemed scientific journal ‘Nature’ has issued a correction notice for an article that was originally published on 22 November 2023. The correction addresses two errors that had crept into the scientific figures of the article, compromising the accuracy of the data presented.

Details of the Correction

In Figure 1h of the article, the label “IP: IL-1β” was erroneously printed as “IP: IL-18”. Furthermore, Extended Data Figure 1 included a duplicated panel j. Such mistakes, though seemingly minor, can have a significant impact on the interpretation and application of scientific data. These errors have now been rectified in both the HTML and PDF versions of the article.

Authors Behind the Research

The authors who contributed equally to this work are Pascal Devant, Ying Dong, Julian Mintseris, Steven P. Gygi, Weiyi Ma, Jonathan C. Kagan, and Hao Wu. They hail from prestigious institutions such as the Division of Gastroenterology at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, the Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at Harvard Medical School, the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital, and the Department of Cell Biology at Harvard Medical School.

The Original Research

The original research provided structural insights into the mechanism by which caspase-4 cleaves cytokines, which are signaling molecules that modulate the immune system’s response to inflammation and infection. The correction, while rectifying the mistakes, does not dilute the essence of the research or its implications in the scientific world.

Correspondence concerning the correction can be directed to Hao Wu or Jonathan C. Kagan. The citation provided for the correction is: ‘Devant, P., Dong, Y., Mintseris, J. et al. Publisher Correction: Structural insights into cytokine cleavage by inflammatory caspase-4. Nature (2024)’. Upholding the spirit of scientific integrity, the authors and the journal have ensured transparency and accuracy in their work, setting an example for the global scientific community.