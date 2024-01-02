en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Nature Genetics Invites Submissions Focused on Transformative Spatial Omics

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
Nature Genetics Invites Submissions Focused on Transformative Spatial Omics

In a recent announcement, Nature Genetics, a front-runner in the realm of genetics and genomics, has beckoned for submissions accentuating the swiftly evolving field of spatial omics. This innovative set of techniques permits researchers to scrutinize biological molecules like RNA, DNA, and proteins while conserving information about their spatial allocation within tissues.

Spatial Omics: A Revolution in Understanding Biology

Traditional single-cell methodologies lose spatial context during cell dissociation, making spatial omics a significant advancement. This technology has the potential to redefine our comprehension of biology and disease mechanisms by safeguarding the three-dimensional organization of cells in tissues, critical for deciphering cellular functions and interactions.

Multi-Dimensional Applications of Spatial Omics

The announcement underscores several domains where spatial omics could be particularly influential. These include the examination of tumor microenvironments, organismal development, and the detection of stem-like niches in cancers like diffuse midline gliomas. Furthermore, Nature Genetics expresses interest in computational analysis instruments such as SpiceMix and calls for the development of new analytic tools to fully exploit spatially resolved data.

The Turning Point for Spatial Omics

Spatial omics is currently at a critical juncture, and a period of rapid growth mirroring the explosion of computational tools that ensued single-cell genomic advancements is anticipated. The journal is keen to prioritize manuscripts that employ spatial omics to address significant scientific queries and are of broad interest to researchers in the fields of genetics and genomics.

0
Science & Technology
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Researchers Unearth Unique Superconducting Phase in UTe2

By Waqas Arain

DomiRank Centrality: A New Metric Revealing Fragility and Dominance in Complex Networks

By BNN Correspondents

Proteome Sciences Unveils High-Tech Laboratory in San Diego Biotech Hub

By BNN Correspondents

Inside the Biology of Aging: A Deep Dive with Geneticist Coleen Murphy

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Tech Resolutions and the Anticipation for CES 2024 ...
@Science & Technology · 6 mins
New Year's Tech Resolutions and the Anticipation for CES 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Novel Neural Code Discovered: A Breakthrough in Understanding Memory and Perception

By Ebenezer Mensah

Novel Neural Code Discovered: A Breakthrough in Understanding Memory and Perception
Technology and Lifestyle Changes: Ushering in 2024

By Israel Ojoko

Technology and Lifestyle Changes: Ushering in 2024
USTC Pioneers Crystal Sponge Technology in Undergraduate Education

By Aqsa Younas Rana

USTC Pioneers Crystal Sponge Technology in Undergraduate Education
Stable Weather with Slight Cloud Cover Expected in San Fernando, Says AEMET

By Safak Costu

Stable Weather with Slight Cloud Cover Expected in San Fernando, Says AEMET
Latest Headlines
World News
Unofficial Guide to DC Dissects Political Landscape Amid Primaries
57 seconds
Unofficial Guide to DC Dissects Political Landscape Amid Primaries
Trump Supporter, Dianna Ploss, Sues Police for Alleged Failure to Protect During Rallies
2 mins
Trump Supporter, Dianna Ploss, Sues Police for Alleged Failure to Protect During Rallies
Bangladesh Election Conduct: Legal Actions Initiated Against Two Political Figures
2 mins
Bangladesh Election Conduct: Legal Actions Initiated Against Two Political Figures
New Year's Day Marks Arrival of Sault Ste. Marie's First Baby of 2024
2 mins
New Year's Day Marks Arrival of Sault Ste. Marie's First Baby of 2024
Barclays Downgrades Apple's Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale
2 mins
Barclays Downgrades Apple's Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale
Greyhound Adoption Faces Hurdles: ACT Party's 'Pet Bond' Proposal Offers Hope
2 mins
Greyhound Adoption Faces Hurdles: ACT Party's 'Pet Bond' Proposal Offers Hope
Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles: A Clash of Titans in Women's NCAA Basketball
3 mins
Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles: A Clash of Titans in Women's NCAA Basketball
Iraq's Coordination Framework to Meet Prime Minister on Local Government Formation
3 mins
Iraq's Coordination Framework to Meet Prime Minister on Local Government Formation
Bannon Opposes Haley as Trump's Potential VP, Foresees GOP Struggle
3 mins
Bannon Opposes Haley as Trump's Potential VP, Foresees GOP Struggle
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app