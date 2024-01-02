en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Nature Genetics Encourages Spatial Omics Submissions to Advance Biological Understanding

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Nature Genetics Encourages Spatial Omics Submissions to Advance Biological Understanding

The respected scientific journal, Nature Genetics, is inviting submissions applying spatial omics techniques to fundamental biology and disease mechanisms. Spatial omics, a rapidly evolving field that synergizes spatial context with genomic data, is demonstrating transformative potential across various biological disciplines.

Spatial Omics: An Emerging Field

Spatial omics offers a unique perspective often lost in dissociation-based single-cell methods. It emphasizes the importance of spatial information in cellular biology. Techniques like spatial transcriptomics and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) are pivotal in preserving spatial context, with some methods achieving cellular or even subcellular resolution.

Computational Analysis Tools and Integration

Nature Genetics shows particular interest in computational analysis tools, like SpiceMix, and the integration of spatial omics with other ‘omic’ data to deepen the understanding of biological processes. This approach can lead to a more profound comprehension of genetic and genomic questions of broad interest.

Previous Spatial Omics Publications

The journal has previously published various manuscripts employing spatial omics, including single-cell atlases of human lung and endometrium, as well as whole embryo maps of mouse development. In cancer biology, studies such as pan-cancer expression programs and tumor microenvironment (TME) characterizations have also been featured.

Nature Genetics is giving priority to submissions applying spatial omics to broad-interest questions in genetics and genomics, viewing the field as primed for an exciting period of progress. They encourage the submission of manuscripts exploring fundamental biological processes and offering substantial resource value for the field.

The transformative potential of spatial omics is already evident, with promising developments in various areas of biology. As the field continues to evolve, we can anticipate a deeper understanding of cellular biology, disease mechanisms, and the intricate dynamics of life.

0
Science & Technology
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine's Potential and Risks in Keynote Address

By María Alejandra Trujillo

NASA's Image of the Day: The Snowshoe Lava Field

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Diet and Sedentary Lifestyle: The Impact on Knowledge Workers' Mental Health

By BNN Correspondents

Intermittent Fasting: A Multifaceted Tool in the Battle Against Obesity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look ...
@Climate & Environment · 3 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look ...
heart comment 0
Climate Change and AI: Dual Existential Threats Define 2023

By Quadri Adejumo

Climate Change and AI: Dual Existential Threats Define 2023
Indian Railways to Develop ‘Super App’ for Streamlined Services

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Railways to Develop 'Super App' for Streamlined Services
Soligenix Announces Breakthrough in Vaccine Development, Shares Soar

By Safak Costu

Soligenix Announces Breakthrough in Vaccine Development, Shares Soar
Groundbreaking Experiment Simulates ‘Iron Snow’ Phenomenon in Planetary Cores

By Quadri Adejumo

Groundbreaking Experiment Simulates 'Iron Snow' Phenomenon in Planetary Cores
Latest Headlines
World News
Tekken 8's Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?
44 seconds
Tekken 8's Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?
Veloce Group Empowers Motor Racing Fans with Web3: A New Era of Fan Engagement
59 seconds
Veloce Group Empowers Motor Racing Fans with Web3: A New Era of Fan Engagement
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine's Potential and Risks in Keynote Address
1 min
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine's Potential and Risks in Keynote Address
Study Uncovers Link Between Weather Conditions and Scrub Typhus Incidence
1 min
Study Uncovers Link Between Weather Conditions and Scrub Typhus Incidence
A New Chapter in New York: Covering NHL for The Athletic
1 min
A New Chapter in New York: Covering NHL for The Athletic
The 2023-24 NBA Season: A Blend of Young Stars and Experienced Veterans
1 min
The 2023-24 NBA Season: A Blend of Young Stars and Experienced Veterans
Health Minister Pauses Private Pharmacy Licenses, Initiates Electronic Monitoring System
2 mins
Health Minister Pauses Private Pharmacy Licenses, Initiates Electronic Monitoring System
Discrimination, Acceptance, and the Mental Health of Older MSM in East Asia: A Study
2 mins
Discrimination, Acceptance, and the Mental Health of Older MSM in East Asia: A Study
Diet and Sedentary Lifestyle: The Impact on Knowledge Workers' Mental Health
2 mins
Diet and Sedentary Lifestyle: The Impact on Knowledge Workers' Mental Health
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
12 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app