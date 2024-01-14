en English
Science & Technology

NASA’s SPACELINE Invites Article Submissions to Enrich Space Life Sciences Discourse

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
In a bid to elevate the discourse of space life sciences, NASA’s SPACELINE has announced a call for submissions of scholarly articles. The drive is aimed at collecting articles that have been recently published, or are slated for imminent publication, in peer-reviewed journals. This initiative is spearheaded by Shawna Byrd, the Senior Editor at NASA, and is set to update the SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists on a weekly basis.

Weekly Updates and Submission Deadlines

The articles set to be featured on the SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists will be the ones received by Wednesday each week. Any submissions made post-Wednesday will be queued for inclusion in the subsequent week’s list. This systematic process ensures a consistent flow of fresh insights into the realm of space life sciences. Authors associated with NASA or NASA’s Principal Investigators (PIs) are especially encouraged to contribute to this endeavor.

Featured Research Topics

The forthcoming lists are expected to showcase a diverse range of research topics funded by NASA grants. These include the altered physiology of Staphylococcus aureus during spaceflight, the effects of spacecraft shielding on cognitive function during deep space exploration, and the contribution of biological anthropology to exercise physiology in extreme environments. Other subjects of interest include the adaptive response to low dose x-ray radiation, the dynamics of innovation teams, and the behavioral and metabolic effects of photon irradiation in the context of space flight.

Contributing to the Evolution of Space Life Sciences

NASA’s call for article submissions reflects its commitment to fostering a vibrant intellectual community around space life sciences. By providing researchers a platform to showcase their work, NASA is not only enhancing the body of knowledge in this field, but also stimulating further exploration and discovery. The SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists serve as a testament to the ongoing efforts to understand and mitigate the challenges of space travel on human health and performance.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

