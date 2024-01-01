en English
Science & Technology

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe’s Historic Journey to the Sun’s Corona

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:24 pm EST
NASA's Parker Solar Probe's Historic Journey to the Sun's Corona

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, a marvel of human engineering, is on the verge of scripting history in the annals of space exploration. By the end of 2024, it will achieve a landmark feat by coming within 6 million kilometers of the sun, effectively ‘grazing’ the sun’s outer atmosphere, or the corona.

Unveiling Solar Mysteries

Propelling at speeds of nearly 700,000 km/h, the spacecraft eyes to uncover the secrets of the sun’s corona, a region known for its paradoxically high temperatures exceeding a million degrees Celsius despite being further from the sun’s core. This is in stark contrast to the sun’s surface temperature of merely 6,000C.

Understanding the corona is pivotal as it serves as the cradle for solar wind, solar flares, and storms. These phenomena can perturb Earth’s magnetic field, disrupt our communications, and pose significant risks to astronauts.

Armed for the Task

Equipped with a robust heat shield, the Parker Solar Probe is designed to withstand the extreme solar conditions. It carries an array of instruments tailored to measure charged particles, track magnetic fluctuations, and capture visuals and sounds of the solar environment. Notably, in 2020, the probe offered humanity its first auditory experience of the solar wind.

Deciphering Solar Activity

The data harvested by the probe will magnify our understanding of solar activity and can contribute significantly to the development of space weather service. This service would be instrumental in forecasting and tracking solar events, thereby mitigating risks associated with them.

However, the late 2024 mission will be the probe’s last shot at an up-close study of the sun. Post this mission, the probe’s orbit will no longer allow it to leverage Venus’ gravity for subsequent close encounters.

Science & Technology
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

