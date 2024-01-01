en English
Science & Technology

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Set for Record-Breaking Encounter with the Sun

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST
On December 24, 2024, the eyes of the world will be fixed on the skies as NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is expected to make a historic close encounter with the sun. This groundbreaking mission, launched in 2018, is set to revolutionize our understanding of the solar system’s central star. The probe is poised to come within just over 6 million kilometers of the sun’s surface, a distance that is about 96% of the distance between the Earth and the sun.

Unprecedented Speed and Extreme Conditions

The Parker Solar Probe is not just breaking records in terms of proximity; it is also set to become the fastest human-made object, reaching speeds of around 700,000 km/h. This is made possible by the probe’s gravitational maneuvers around Venus. As it ventures into the sun’s corona—an outer atmosphere that is paradoxically 300 times hotter than the sun’s surface—the probe will face temperatures near 1,400 degrees Celsius and intense solar winds. And yet, shielded by a carbon composite heat shield, it will gather crucial data that could reshape our comprehension of the sun’s dynamics.’

A Mission of Moon-Landing Significance

Some have compared the significance of this mission to the Moon landing in 1969. Indeed, the Parker Solar Probe’s venture into the searing corona is a daring and significant feat. Its mission is to unravel the mysteries of the corona, understand why it’s significantly hotter than the sun’s surface, and investigate the genesis of solar winds, flares, and storms. The findings from this mission could have far-reaching implications, potentially leading to the development of a space weather service that would forecast events affecting Earth’s magnetic field and communications.

The Final Opportunity for a Near Encounter

The 2024 mission will mark the closest approach of the Parker Solar Probe to the sun, and it is also its final chance for such a near encounter due to subsequent changes in its orbit. As we count down the days to this historic mission, there is an undeniable sense of anticipation. What mysteries will the Parker Solar Probe unveil? How will its findings shape our understanding of the sun and its effects on Earth? As the Parker Solar Probe races towards its rendezvous with the sun, one thing is certain: it carries with it our hopes for a deeper understanding of the universe we inhabit.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

