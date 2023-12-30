en English
Science & Technology

NASA's 'Message in a Bottle' campaign draws 2.4 million participants for the Europa Clipper mission.

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:23 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 5:05 pm EST
NASA’s ‘Message in a Bottle’ campaign draws 2.4 million participants for the Europa Clipper mission.

As the deadline looms for NASA’s ‘Message in a Bottle’ campaign, more than 2.4 million people have submitted their names to be engraved on microchips aboard the Europa Clipper spacecraft. The enormous public response reflects global anticipation for the mission, which aims to explore Jupiter’s moon Europa and assess its potential for hosting life. The spacecraft, scheduled to launch in October 2024, will take six years to reach its destination.

‘Message in a Bottle’: An Invitation to the Public

The ‘Message in a Bottle’ campaign extends an invitation to individuals worldwide to participate in a unique space journey. The names of participants are to be stenciled on microchips, thus allowing them to symbolically travel to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa aboard the Europa Clipper. Accompanying these names will be a poem from US poet laureate Ada Limón, encapsulating the mission’s spirit. The campaign, closing after this weekend, has received a staggering response, with over 2.4 million submissions thus far.

(Read Also: Masking Symptoms: U.S. Workers Turn to Cold and Allergy Medications Amid Pandemic)

The Europa Clipper Mission: A Quest for Extraterrestrial Life

The Europa Clipper, the most substantial spacecraft designed by NASA for a planetary mission, will scrutinize Europa’s icy surfaces and the ocean beneath. Equipped with cameras, spectrometers, ice-penetrating radar, and a thermal instrument, the spacecraft will conduct nearly 50 flybys of Europa. This extensive study aims to understand Europa’s formation and evaluate the possibility of life on icy ocean worlds.

(Read Also: Nasarawa State Bolsters Sanitation Measures to Combat Disease Outbreaks)

Other Exciting Developments in Space Exploration

In addition to the Europa Clipper mission, there are numerous other exciting developments in the world of space exploration. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has been repurposed to study the asteroid Apophis, which is predicted to approach Earth closely in 2029. Meanwhile, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket recently launched a secretive U.S. military spacecraft on a research mission.

A Glimpse of Earth: Discoveries and Events

Back on Earth, researchers reported the discovery of nearly 1,000 new species in 2023, including wasps and a legless lizard. Various critical events and debates continue to shape societies worldwide. In one unusual incident, a woman in Florida discovered her driveway stolen. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the mayor’s efforts to address homelessness have drawn mixed reactions.

Science & Technology
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

