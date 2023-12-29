en English
Science & Technology

NASA’s Leap in Space Technology: Humanoid Robots for Exploration

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:06 pm EST
NASA's Leap in Space Technology: Humanoid Robots for Exploration

Groundbreaking strides in space technology are being made as NASA sets its sights on the development of humanoid robots for space exploration. Human-like machines, designed to handle some of the most challenging tasks in space, are being created to effectively reduce the workload and risks for human astronauts. This leap in technology is a clear echo of popular science fiction themes, now being brought to life.

Advancing Human-Robot Collaboration

These humanoid robots are expected to augment human efforts in space missions, taking on roles that may be too dangerous or impractical for humans to perform. The use of robots in space exploration is not entirely new, but the development of humanoid robots signifies a new chapter that could greatly expand the possibilities for human-robot collaboration in the harsh external environment of space.

Valkyrie: A New Chapter in Space Technology

NASA’s pioneering humanoid robot, Valkyrie, stands at an imposing 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds. Valkyrie is designed to operate in degraded or damaged human-engineered environments. The robot is currently being tested at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. NASA is working with robotics companies like Apptronik to understand how humanoid robots, initially developed for terrestrial purposes, could benefit future humanoid robots destined for space.

Humanoid Robots: The Future of Space Exploration

Apptronik is developing Apollo, a humanoid robot with distinct advantages over its human counterparts, particularly in terms of endurance. The company plans to start providing these humanoid robots to companies in early 2025. NASA is exploring the potential for humanoid robots like Apollo to adapt to space environments. The aim is not to replace human crews but to relieve them of monotonous and hazardous duties, allowing astronauts to focus on more advanced activities.

This revolutionary shift in space exploration strategy, led by the deployment of advanced humanoid robots like Valkyrie, promises to significantly reduce the risks astronauts face and increase the efficiency of operations in space.

Science & Technology
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

