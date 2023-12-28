en English
Science & Technology

NASA’s Leap Forward with Humanoid Robots in Space

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:47 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:10 am EST
NASA's Leap Forward with Humanoid Robots in Space

NASA is catapulting the frontiers of space exploration with the evolution of humanoid robots. These advanced androids, such as Valkyrie and Apollo, are being designed to assist astronauts with challenging tasks in space, marking a leap forward in the realm of technological innovation.

The idea of robots working alongside humans in space has long been a theme of science fiction, and it now edges closer to reality as these robots are engineered to undertake some of the most demanding and potentially hazardous duties from their human counterparts.

Robots in Rigorous Testing

The humanoid robot Valkyrie and its counterpart Apollo are currently undergoing rigorous testing at Houston’s Johnson Space Center. Valkyrie, standing at an impressive 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 300 pounds, is designed for maneuvering through degraded or damaged human-engineered landscapes. Apollo, on the other hand, is designed for terrestrial applications.

Partnership with Apptronik

NASA has partnered with Austin-based robotics company Apptronik to advance the development of these humanoid robots for space missions. A remarkable project under this partnership is Apollo. Apptronik is developing Apollo for earthly tasks in warehouses and manufacturing plants, such as moving packages and stacking pallets. This robot, designed with endurance and modularity in mind, is set to be provided to companies by early 2025.

Future of Humanoid Robots in Space

Engineers are confident that with the right software, these humanoid robots will eventually be able to function similarly to humans and use the same tools and equipment. According to NASA Dexterous Robotics Team Leader Shaun Azimi, humanoid robots could potentially handle risky tasks like cleaning solar panels or inspecting malfunctioning equipment outside the spacecraft. This would free up astronauts to prioritize exploration and discovery. They could also be invaluable in areas hit by natural disasters, performing complex tasks in perilous environments.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

