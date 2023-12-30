en English
Science & Technology

NASA’s Humanoid Robots: A New Frontier in Space Exploration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:22 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:30 pm EST
NASA’s Humanoid Robots: A New Frontier in Space Exploration

In the pursuit of pushing the boundaries of space exploration, NASA is harnessing the potential of humanoid robots. Marking a significant shift in how space operations are conducted, these androids are designed to perform the most challenging tasks during space missions, freeing human astronauts to focus on more complex and critical tasks. The introduction of humanoid robots into the realm of space exploration is reminiscent of scenarios depicted in science fiction, bringing us closer to a future where robots shoulder roles that may be too dangerous, tedious, or impractical for humans.

The Dawn of Humanoid Robots in Space

NASA’s humanoid robot, Valkyrie, has entered advanced testing stages at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Standing tall at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 300 pounds, Valkyrie is designed to assist astronauts in hostile space conditions. It bears an uncanny resemblance to the comic book superhero Iron Man, both in appearance and functionality. Capable of operating in degraded or damaged environments, Valkyrie is expected to provide valuable data and insights for ongoing and future robotics and automation development for space applications.

(Read Also: NASA’s Humanoid Robots: Pioneering a New Era in Space Exploration)

Valkyrie’s Journey from Concept to Reality

Initially conceived for the 2013 DARPA Robotics Challenge Trials, Valkyrie has undergone crucial testing in Australia. The robot is expected to carry out tasks like cleaning solar panels or examining broken equipment outside the spacecraft. This would free up astronauts to engage in higher-level activities, enhancing the efficiency and safety of space missions.

(Read Also: NASA’s Space-ready Androids: Ushering in a New Age of Space Exploration)

Collaborative Efforts for Advanced Robotics

As part of its efforts to enhance future humanoid robots’ capabilities for space missions, NASA is collaborating with robotics firms. One such firm, Apptronik, is developing a humanoid robot named Apollo. While Apollo is currently designed for earthly duties such as transporting parcels and stacking pallets, its potential for endless capabilities and advancements cannot be understated. This collaboration illustrates NASA’s commitment to exploration and discovery, while ensuring the safety of astronauts.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

