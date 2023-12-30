en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

NASA’s Humanoid Robots: A Giant Leap towards the Future of Space Exploration

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:03 pm EST
NASA’s Humanoid Robots: A Giant Leap towards the Future of Space Exploration

In a significant stride towards the future of space exploration, NASA is developing a humanoid robot that will assist astronauts in performing some of the most challenging tasks in space. The project marks the advent of a new era in human and robotic collaboration beyond the confines of Earth’s atmosphere, transforming what was once a staple of science fiction into an impending reality.

Valkyrie: NASA’s Humanoid Robot

NASA has developed its own humanoid robot named Valkyrie, standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds. Currently undergoing the final stages of testing at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Texas, this bipedal marvel is designed to function in damaged or degraded environments, potentially handling hazardous tasks in space.

Competitors on Earth

As NASA forges ahead, other companies and countries, including China, Boston Dynamics, and Agility Robotics, are also making significant advancements in the field of humanoid robots. Agility Robotics, in collaboration with seven other companies, will deploy humanoid robots in commercial pilot projects in 2024. One of these robots, Digit, is roughly the size of a human and can lift up to 35 pounds. The company aims to shift the human workforce into a supervisory role, with robots like Digit performing repetitive and physically stressful tasks.

Apollo: The Future of Space Exploration

Collaborating with Texas-based tech company Apptronik, NASA is developing another humanoid robot named Apollo. Weighing 73 kilograms and capable of walking for about four hours with a load lifting capacity of up to 25 kilograms, Apollo is being designed to assist in logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare on Earth, and later in space. The goal is to include Apollo in exploration projects on the moon and Mars, and eventually as an assistant to astronauts in orbit. The robot might even be programmed as a remote-control avatar on another planet, truly heralding a new era in space exploration.

0
Science & Technology
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

How Cold Weather Impacts Electric Vehicle Performance: Precautions and Solutions

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

2023: A Year of Global Turning Points

By Wojciech Zylm

The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger

By Waqas Arain

NASA's Europa Clipper Mission: A Voyage Beyond the Stars

By Rafia Tasleem

A Toast to Health: Mitigating Hangovers with Expert-Endorsed Strategie ...
@Food · 26 mins
A Toast to Health: Mitigating Hangovers with Expert-Endorsed Strategie ...
heart comment 0
Mount Everest-Sized ‘Devil Comet’ Approaches Earth: Astronomical Phenomenon Sparks Legal Debate

By BNN Correspondents

Mount Everest-Sized 'Devil Comet' Approaches Earth: Astronomical Phenomenon Sparks Legal Debate
Total Solar Eclipse: New Hampshire’s Wait is Almost Over

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Total Solar Eclipse: New Hampshire's Wait is Almost Over
Rare Meteor Sighting Illuminates Night Sky in Birmingham

By BNN Correspondents

Rare Meteor Sighting Illuminates Night Sky in Birmingham
Unveiling the Stellar Marvel: First Pulsar Discovery in Globular Cluster GLIMPSE-C01

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling the Stellar Marvel: First Pulsar Discovery in Globular Cluster GLIMPSE-C01
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Uncertainty Looms as DPP Candidate's Lead Slips
48 seconds
Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Uncertainty Looms as DPP Candidate's Lead Slips
Wake Forest Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in ACC Opener
54 seconds
Wake Forest Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in ACC Opener
The Highs and Lows: Mental Health and High-Pressure Roles
2 mins
The Highs and Lows: Mental Health and High-Pressure Roles
Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time
2 mins
Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time
Harnessing Mobile Apps for 2024 New Year's Resolutions: A New Approach
2 mins
Harnessing Mobile Apps for 2024 New Year's Resolutions: A New Approach
South Carolina Gamecocks Triumph Over Florida A&M Rattlers: A Resounding 94-62 Victory
3 mins
South Carolina Gamecocks Triumph Over Florida A&M Rattlers: A Resounding 94-62 Victory
CNBC's Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023
5 mins
CNBC's Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023
Muslim Leaders Expand 'Abandon Biden' Campaign Nationwide
5 mins
Muslim Leaders Expand 'Abandon Biden' Campaign Nationwide
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' Re-election Bid
6 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' Re-election Bid
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
31 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app