Science & Technology

NASA’s Humanoid Robots: A Giant Leap for Space Exploration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:22 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:30 am EST
NASA's Humanoid Robots: A Giant Leap for Space Exploration

As we edge closer to a new dawn in space exploration, NASA is taking a significant leap by developing humanoid robots designed for the rigors of space. The introduction of these sophisticated androids could revolutionize the way operations are conducted beyond Earth’s atmosphere, enhancing the efficiency and safety for human astronauts, and marking a progression into an era reminiscent of science fiction movies.

NASA’s Humanoid Robot Valkyrie

The centerpiece of NASA’s robotic advancements is Valkyrie, the first bipedal humanoid robot developed by the agency. Undergoing final testing at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, Valkyrie stands at 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 300 pounds. Designed to mimic human walking and appearance, Valkyrie is capable of operating in degraded or damaged human-engineered environments.

The robot has undergone testing in Australia to assess its software, aiming to advance remote mobile dexterous manipulation capabilities. NASA hopes that backing Valkyrie’s progress on Earth will yield valuable data and insights that its teams will incorporate into ongoing and future robotics and automation development for space applications.

(Read Also: Kerala Police’s Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights)

Robots in Space Missions

As part of the Artemis program, NASA is collaborating with ULA and Astrobotic for the first commercial robotic launch to the moon’s surface. The launch is scheduled for 2:18 a.m. EST on January 8, with live coverage available on multiple NASA platforms. The payloads aboard the lander aim to help NASA develop capabilities needed to explore the Moon under Artemis and in advance of human missions on the lunar surface.

It is envisioned that humanoid robots, with the right software, could eventually function similarly to humans and use the same tools and equipment. NASA’s partnership with robotics companies like Apptronik aims to understand how humanoid robots developed for terrestrial purposes could benefit future space missions.

(Read Also: Isotopologue Ratios: A New Frontier in the Search for Extraterrestrial Life)

A Future of Robots Beyond Earth

NASA’s advancements signify a step towards more complex and ambitious space endeavors. Robots can perform tasks that may be too risky or intricate for humans, or simply serve as an aid to the crew on board. This technological shift could change the face of space missions forever, allowing astronauts to focus more on exploration and discovery.

As the lines between technology and humanity continue to blur, it’s apparent that the future of space exploration is not just about astronauts venturing into the unknown, but about the symbiotic relationship between man and machine in the quest for knowledge and discovery.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

