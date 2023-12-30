en English
Science & Technology

NASA’s Groundbreaking Leap into the Future: Humanoid Robots for Space Exploration

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:41 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:01 am EST
NASA’s Groundbreaking Leap into the Future: Humanoid Robots for Space Exploration

In a groundbreaking development, NASA is venturing into a revolutionary era of space exploration using humanoid robots. This leap in technology is expected to mitigate the risks to human lives and enhance the efficiency of operations in the unforgiving environment of outer space. The advent of such technology is a significant stride towards actualizing concepts that were confined to the domain of science fiction.

Testing of Valkyrie – A Quantum Leap in Robotics

At the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, NASA has been rigorously testing Valkyrie, a state-of-the-art humanoid robot designed to navigate through degraded or damaged environments. The robot could potentially be deployed in space for tasks such as cleaning solar panels or inspecting faulty equipment outside spacecraft. Valkyrie, standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 300 pounds, is being fine-tuned to operate in harsh, human-engineered environments.

Collaboration with Robotics Companies

NASA’s pursuit of technological advancement does not stop at its labs. The space agency is partnering with robotics firms such as Apptronik to investigate how terrestrial humanoid robots could contribute to the development of future space-bound androids. Apptronik’s current project, Apollo, a humanoid robot designed for tasks like working in warehouses and manufacturing plants, is a testament to the potential benefits of such collaborations.

Humanoid Robots: The Future Assistants of Astronauts

Humanoid robots like Valkyrie are being created to assist astronauts in space missions, thereby reducing the workload and risks for humans. With plans to start supplying humanoid robots to companies in early 2025, NASA is also preparing for the first commercial robotic mission to the Moon’s surface scheduled for January 8 as part of its CLPS initiative and Artemis program. This marks a significant step towards integrating robotics into the fabric of space exploration.\

Science & Technology
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

