Science & Technology

NASA’s Goddard Researchers Uncover X-ray Clues to Galactic Evolution in NGC 4945

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
NASA's Goddard Researchers Uncover X-ray Clues to Galactic Evolution in NGC 4945

Unraveling the mysteries of cosmic evolution, a team of researchers at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center has made a groundbreaking discovery in the spiral galaxy NGC 4945. The scientists detected distinctive X-ray activity, revealing gigantic clouds of cold gas that appear to have been propelled out of the galaxy following an eruption from its central supermassive black hole approximately 5 million years ago.

The Intricate Dance of Black Holes and Galaxies

The findings, which were showcased at the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society and are currently under review for publication in The Astrophysical Journal, offer significant insights into the interplay between supermassive black holes and star formation in determining the evolution of galaxies. The team led by astrophysicist Kimberly Weaver emphasized the significance of understanding the role of these key elements in galactic transformations.

NGC 4945: A Unique Window into Cosmic Evolution

NGC 4945, situated about 13 million light-years away, is a captivating subject of study as it is both an active galaxy, with a bright and variable center due to a supermassive black hole, and a starburst galaxy, forming stars nearly three times the rate of the Milky Way. The research utilized data from the European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton satellite and NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory.

Revealing the Secrets of the Black Hole Eruption

The detection of the iron K alpha line, which extends much further from the galaxy’s center than previously observed, suggests that the cold gas is a remnant of a past jet eruption from the black hole. This discovery could significantly contribute to our understanding of how a galaxy’s black hole might quench its starburst phase by depleting the gas necessary for star formation. The research team plans to continue observing NGC 4945 to further discover how the black hole influences the galaxy’s evolution.

Science & Technology
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

