NASA's ARMADAS: Revolutionizing Space Construction with Inchworm Robots

NASA's Automated Reconfigurable Mission Adaptive Digital Assembly Systems (ARMADAS) team at Ames Research Center is spearheading a technological revolution that could redefine the construction of large-scale space infrastructure. This innovative technology hinges on the function of inchworm-like robots, capable of autonomously assembling, repairing, and reconfiguring structures using 'voxels' or 3D building blocks.

Robots Building the Future

The robots, designed to operate in orbit, on the Moon, or other planets, can potentially commence operations even before human arrival. A recent laboratory demonstration exhibited these autonomous robots constructing a structure, the size of a shelter, using hundreds of voxels. The structures thus created are high-performing and can rival the best structures on Earth, such as aircraft wings and space stations trusses.

ARMADAS: The Programmable System

ARMADAS resembles a programmable system, similar to digital images on a display, where a small set of 3D building blocks can create almost any structure. The voxels, made from lightweight composite materials, are shaped like a cuboctahedron, akin to wire-frame soccer balls. The use of these building blocks ensures scalability, reliability, and cost reduction of space missions.

Future of Space Construction

Future expansions of the project plan to incorporate diverse voxel types for various applications and enhanced robot capabilities. This technology could enable the disassembly and repurposing of space structures, significantly extending the lifespan and utility of equipment used in deep space missions. The ARMADAS team is also developing inspection tools for these robots to ensure that autonomously constructed facilities are safe and sound before astronauts arrive.