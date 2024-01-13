en English
Science & Technology

NASA Triumphs Over Technical Challenges to Access Precious Asteroid Sample

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:38 pm EST
NASA Triumphs Over Technical Challenges to Access Precious Asteroid Sample

In a significant breakthrough, NASA has overcome the challenges of stubborn fasteners on its asteroid sample container, finally opening the canister to reveal material retrieved from asteroid Bennu. Weighing in at approximately 8.8 ounces (250 grams), the sample is believed to harbor some of the earliest precursors to life, unlocking new avenues in our understanding of the universe.

Unlocking the Origins of Life

The OSIRIS-REx mission, a $800 million endeavor launched in 2016, successfully returned to Earth in 2023 with portions of asteroid Bennu. The retrieved sample has unveiled hydrothermal mineral deposits, suggesting that the asteroid provided a unique environment for the chemistry of life. The presence of carbon and water molecules, essential to life on Earth, have been detected in the sample, reinforcing the significance of this mission.

The Struggle to Open the Sample Container

The process was not without its challenges. The team at NASA was initially unable to access the bulk of the material due to issues with two of the 35 fasteners on the sample container. To overcome this, they had to develop new tools that complied with curation-approved materials and could operate in the confined space of the Touch and Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) glovebox, designed to prevent contamination.

A Step Forward in Space Exploration

With the TAGSAM head now free, disassembly can proceed, allowing image specialists to capture ultra-high-resolution pictures of the remaining bulk sample. This successful retrieval has not only exceeded NASA’s initial goal but has also opened up new possibilities for global studies. As we continue to explore the cosmos, missions like these bring us one step closer to unraveling the mysteries of the universe and our place within it.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

