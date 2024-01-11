en English
Science & Technology

NASA Shares Image of Distant Star V838 Monocreotis: Unveiling Light Echo and Dust Spirals

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:50 pm EST
NASA Shares Image of Distant Star V838 Monocreotis: Unveiling Light Echo and Dust Spirals

Illuminate your imagination with an astronomical spectacle. NASA has recently unveiled an image that captures the expanding halo of light around a distant star, V838 Monocreotis. Positioned roughly 20,000 light-years away from Earth, at the outer edge of the Milky Way Galaxy, this celestial body has garnered more than 457,000 likes on social media and sparked a wave of awe and appreciation.

Unveiling the Light Echo

The image reveals a phenomenon known as a light echo, featuring spirals of dust never before observed. This light echo is believed to be the outcome of an explosion, during which dust and gas were ejected from the red supergiant star. The explosion caused V838 Mon to become 600,000 times more luminous than the Sun, painting an ethereal portrait of cosmic grandeur.

Expanding at the Speed of Light

As the pulse of light continues to expand at the speed of light itself, astronomers anticipate that the star will undergo further transformation. This image serves as a testament to the evolutionary nature of the universe, constantly reshaping itself in a sublime dance of light and shadow.

Hubble Space Telescope: A Quarter-Century of Discovery

This image of V838 Monocreotis is merely one entry in a long list of significant captures by the Hubble Space Telescope over its 25 years of operation. NASA also brought attention to another image, previously shared, of a large spiral galaxy, NGC 2441, located about 100 million light-years away. This galaxy was first spotted by the German astronomer Wilhelm Tempel in 1882, reminding us of the deep history and vast expanse of our universe.

Science & Technology
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

