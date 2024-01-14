en English
Science & Technology

NASA Overcomes Hurdle to Unlock Secrets from Asteroid Bennu

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:23 pm EST
NASA Overcomes Hurdle to Unlock Secrets from Asteroid Bennu

In a triumphant moment for space exploration, NASA has successfully dislodged two stubborn fasteners from the Touch and Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) container that was holding samples from the asteroid Bennu, retrieved by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. The fasteners, an integral part of the 35 that kept the container sealed, had been a hurdle for the space agency, necessitating the development of new tools to unlock the treasure within.

Overcoming Obstacles in Space Exploration

The TAGSAM container, carrying an estimated 8.8 ounces of material from Bennu, is securely kept within a specialized glovebox to prevent any potential contamination. The innovative tools created to tackle the fasteners had to be designed in a way compatible with the stringent constraints of the glovebox. With the fasteners now successfully removed, NASA can proceed with the disassembly process, revealing the contents of the container.

A Peek into the Origins of Life

These samples from Bennu, a potentially hazardous asteroid, are of immense significance. They are the most substantial carbon-rich samples ever returned to Earth and possibly contain primordial molecules that were present during the early life of our planet. Preliminary analysis has already revealed the presence of carbon and water molecules, shedding light on the origins of elements crucial for life.

Implications for Future Research

The upcoming spring promises to be an exciting season for the global scientific community as NASA’s curation team plans to release a catalog of the OSIRIS-REx samples. These samples could potentially provide unprecedented insights into the chemical origins of life, opening up new avenues for research and understanding of our universe. The TAGSAM container’s disassembly will also pave the way for ultra-high-resolution images of the samples, further aiding in their analysis.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

