Science & Technology

NASA Explores New Frontiers with Humanoid Robots in Space

By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:13 am EST
NASA, the world’s leading space agency, is harnessing the power of advanced robotics, setting its sights on a new frontier in space exploration: humanoid robots. These machines, bearing an uncanny resemblance to their human creators, are being designed to shoulder some of the most arduous tasks in space, thereby reducing the risks and workload for astronauts.

A New Era of Space Exploration

As part of NASA’s broader commitment to incorporate state-of-the-art robotics and artificial intelligence in space, the humanoid robot Valkyrie, also known as R5, is currently being tested at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Standing tall at 188 centimeters and weighing in at 136 kilograms, Valkyrie is expected to perform tasks that are either too dangerous, tedious, or complex for astronauts. This includes duties such as cleaning solar panels or inspecting malfunctioning equipment outside spacecraft.

Collaborations and Future Prospects

NASA is not venturing into this new frontier alone. It is partnering with robotics companies like Apptronik to explore how humanoid robots developed for terrestrial purposes could contribute to the development of future space-bound androids. Apptronik is working on Apollo, a humanoid robot intended for tasks like moving packages, stacking pallets, and other supply chain-oriented tasks in warehouses and manufacturing plants. The company plans to start providing these robots to interested companies beginning in early 2025.

Implications for the Future

The introduction of these androids into space operations is a significant milestone in the evolution of space exploration. It represents a future where robots and humans work more closely together beyond Earth, in environments that are hostile or inaccessible to humans. This is a testament to NASA’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, not only for the sake of scientific discovery and exploration but also for the safety and wellbeing of its astronauts.

