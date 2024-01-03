NASA Astronauts Spearhead Biological Research in Space: A Look at the Future

Biological research in the cosmos has been given a boost with NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Andrew Morgan actively involved in storing samples into a science freezer within the U.S. Destiny laboratory module aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The information surfaced in the Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, a key part of the Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN).

The Intersection of Space and Law

The article delves into the current state of international space law and the commercialization of space, shedding light on how it impacts developing countries like Bangladesh. It brings into focus the Outer Space Treaty and the limited involvement of developing countries in space exploration. Bangladesh’s efforts in space research are highlighted, including the launch of their own satellite and collaboration with other international space agencies for environmental and meteorological research.

Future Endeavors: The Artemis Missions

NASA has some awe-inspiring ventures planned for the upcoming year. The Artemis II mission, scheduled for launch in November, will carry four astronauts on a lunar flyby mission, setting the stage for the launch of Artemis III. This significant mission aims to land humans on the moon for the first time since 1972. SpaceX is also in a race against time to spur development of Starship, the largest rocket and spacecraft system ever developed, for the Artemis III mission.

The Europa Clipper and Lunar Explorations

Additionally, NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft is slated for launch in October. It will carry nine instruments designed to determine whether Jupiter’s moon Europa can support life within the ocean beneath its icy crust. NASA also has ambitious plans for the robotic exploration of the moon, intending to send as many as four spacecraft to land on the moon in 2024 as part of its Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.