NASA and Lockheed Martin Showcase X-59: The New Era of Quiet Supersonic Flight

The dawn of a new era in aviation history has arrived as NASA and Lockheed Martin lift the veil off the X-59, a pioneering supersonic aircraft designed to break the sound barrier without the characteristic thunderous sonic boom. The creation of this cutting-edge aircraft is a product of a staggering $248 million grant awarded to NASA in 2018, marking substantial progress in a broader initiative to revolutionize aviation technology.

Futuristic Design and Unparalleled Speed

Crafted within the walls of Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works, the X-59 is a testament to innovation and technological advancement. It boasts an unconventional, dartlike profile, stretching nearly 100 feet long and a mere 29.5 feet wide. This unique aerodynamic design allows the aircraft to achieve impressive speeds of up to 925 MPH, while simultaneously reducing the sound impact of supersonic flight.

The Quest for a Quieter Supersonic Flight

Replacing the disruptive sonic boom, the X-59 strives to create a less intrusive ‘sonic thump,’ demonstrating that supersonic flight over land is feasible without causing a ruckus. The X-59 is an experimental aircraft at heart, its primary mission being the exploration of quieter supersonic flight possibilities, and not commercial operations.

Revolutionary Vision System

Given its distinctive shape, a conventional forward-facing window in the cockpit was not an option. Instead, the X-59 incorporates a state-of-the-art 4K screen, known as the eXternal Visibility System (XVS), providing pilots with real-time images from the front. This augmented reality view not only helps reduce the sonic boom but also enhances situational awareness for the pilots.

What’s Next for the X-59?

Though the X-59 has not yet soared into the skies, its journey is about to take off. The upcoming course of action includes integrated systems testing, engine runs, and taxi testing. The aircraft is slated to make its inaugural flight later this year, starting with a subsonic flight before proceeding to supersonic tests. As part of the data collection, the X-59 will fly over select residential areas in the United States, documenting public reactions to the quieter sonic booms. While other industry players, such as Boom Supersonic, are also venturing into quiet supersonic flight, it will still be a few years before this innovative technology becomes commonplace.