Science & Technology

NASA Advances Concept of Humanoid Robots for Space Exploration

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:08 pm EST
NASA Advances Concept of Humanoid Robots for Space Exploration

NASA is pushing the boundaries of space exploration by developing advanced humanoid robots that could potentially take on some of the most challenging tasks astronauts face during missions. This bold move marks a new chapter in space exploration and could significantly reduce risks to human astronauts by delegating hazardous duties to these androids.

Robotic Revolution in Space Missions

As part of its CLPS initiative and Artemis program, NASA has scheduled the first commercial robotic mission to the Moon’s surface for January 8. The mission will employ ULA’s Vulcan rocket and Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander, carrying NASA science aboard. This mission aims to develop capabilities needed for future human missions on the lunar surface.

Moreover, NASA’s first bipedal humanoid robot, known as Valkyrie, is currently undergoing testing at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 300 pounds, Valkyrie mimics human walking and appearance and is designed to perform hazardous tasks, thereby offloading repetitive tasks from human crews.

Creating Human-like Robots for Space

These humanoid robots are engineered to perform tasks in environments that are too dangerous or difficult for humans. NASA’s partnership with robotics companies aims to understand how humanoid robots developed for terrestrial purposes could benefit future space missions. One such company, Apptronik, is developing Apollo, a humanoid robot that outperforms humans in endurance and can function for up to 22 hours a day with a swappable battery for quick recharging.

The Future of Space Exploration

The successful implementation of this technology could represent a significant step forward in the automation of space tasks and pave the way for more ambitious missions in the future, possibly including those beyond the physical capabilities of human astronauts. NASA’s humanoid robot Valkyrie could potentially be deployed in future space exploration missions, possibly including the Artemis mission. Robots like Valkyrie and Apollo, capable of handling risky tasks in space, could allow astronauts to focus more on exploration and discovery, changing the face of space missions forever.

Science & Technology
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

