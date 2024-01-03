en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Nanotechnology: The New Frontier in Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Nanotechnology: The New Frontier in Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques

In the quest to meet global energy demands, the oil industry faces a significant challenge – the depletion of oil in reservoirs due to rigorous production. The solution may lie in the realm of nanotechnology and its potential to revolutionize enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques.

Nanotechnology: The Future of EOR

Research has increasingly focused on nanotechnology, specifically the use of nanoparticles in injected water, as a promising approach to enhance oil extraction efficiency. The fundamental principles behind this technique involve manipulating interfacial tension (IFT) and wettability, two factors that can significantly improve oil recovery.

A recent study detailed in the article provides a compelling case. The researchers synthesized stabilized silica nanoparticles using sodium silicate and sol-gel processes. These nanoparticles were then tested in seawater for their stability and their effect on IFT and wettability.

Impressive Results

The findings were remarkable. Seawater containing diluted nanofluid reduced the IFT by 41%, altered the wettability to favor water, and improved final oil recovery by 13.7% in secondary recovery and 8.3% in tertiary EOR. These promising results indicate a significant leap forward in EOR techniques, and underscore the potential of nanotechnology in optimizing production and conserving energy resources.

Challenges and Further Studies

However, the journey is not without its obstacles. Chemical EOR methods, despite their history and various types, face the challenge of surfactant adsorption. Furthermore, the performance of nanoparticles in EOR is contingent on their properties, such as size, concentration, and distribution.

Consequently, other studies are delving into similar areas. One experiment investigates the use of nano gamma alumina for oil recovery in conditions of low salinity and high temperature. Another explores the effects of SiO2 Al2O3 hybrid nanoparticles on heavy oils in oil-wet sandstone core samples, while a third looks at the influence of TiO2 nanoparticles on IFT and viscosity.

As the world grapples with expanding energy needs, the importance of efficient resource utilization cannot be overstated. The nascent field of nanotechnology in EOR promises a new era of oil extraction, unlocking the potential for greater efficiency, optimal production, and mindful conservation of resources.

0
Energy Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
5 mins ago
Black Bay Energy Capital Acquires Merichem's Technology Unit, Paving Way for Merichem Technologies
Private equity firm Black Bay Energy Capital has acquired the technology business unit of Merichem Company, a move that marks a significant milestone for both entities. Under the terms of the deal, the unit, encompassing Merichem Process Technologies and Merichem Catalyst Products, will be rebranded as Merichem Technologies. Meanwhile, Merichem Company will retain its caustic
Black Bay Energy Capital Acquires Merichem's Technology Unit, Paving Way for Merichem Technologies
Gujarat Leverages Waste to Reclaim Land and Generate Energy
18 mins ago
Gujarat Leverages Waste to Reclaim Land and Generate Energy
Ahmedabad Processes Over 103 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Solid Waste, Frees Up Urban Land
19 mins ago
Ahmedabad Processes Over 103 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Solid Waste, Frees Up Urban Land
Zoning Board Approves Resolutions for Hawthorn Solar Array Amidst Controversy in Hoosick Falls
9 mins ago
Zoning Board Approves Resolutions for Hawthorn Solar Array Amidst Controversy in Hoosick Falls
Ekona Power's Methane Pyrolysis Reactor Achieves Key Performance Milestone
13 mins ago
Ekona Power's Methane Pyrolysis Reactor Achieves Key Performance Milestone
Bosnia's VP Energokul Wind Park Gets Green Light: A Victory Amidst Controversies
15 mins ago
Bosnia's VP Energokul Wind Park Gets Green Light: A Victory Amidst Controversies
Latest Headlines
World News
Generative AI and Health IT to Dominate Healthcare Private Equity Investments in 2024, Predicts Bain & Co.
33 seconds
Generative AI and Health IT to Dominate Healthcare Private Equity Investments in 2024, Predicts Bain & Co.
University of Liverpool Develops Synthetic Antibiotic Potent Against Superbugs
36 seconds
University of Liverpool Develops Synthetic Antibiotic Potent Against Superbugs
Unveiling the Intricacies of Sleep: Personal Struggles, Scientific Insights, and Industry Trends
45 seconds
Unveiling the Intricacies of Sleep: Personal Struggles, Scientific Insights, and Industry Trends
Potential Biomarkers for Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness: New Study Sheds Light
59 seconds
Potential Biomarkers for Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness: New Study Sheds Light
Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands Reach with New Clinic in Orange County
1 min
Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands Reach with New Clinic in Orange County
Gene Chizik Steps Down as UNC's Defensive Coordinator
1 min
Gene Chizik Steps Down as UNC's Defensive Coordinator
Nurses Lead in EHR Messaging: Insights from JAMA Network Open Study
2 mins
Nurses Lead in EHR Messaging: Insights from JAMA Network Open Study
London Social Landlords Criticised Over Mismanagement
3 mins
London Social Landlords Criticised Over Mismanagement
Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women's Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days
3 mins
Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women's Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
57 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
59 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app