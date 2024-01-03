en English
Energy

Nanotechnology Boosts Enhanced Oil Recovery: A Glimpse into the Future of the Oil Industry

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
Nanotechnology Boosts Enhanced Oil Recovery: A Glimpse into the Future of the Oil Industry

As the world grapples with a rising energy demand, oil reservoirs worldwide face diminishing natural production capacity. The quest for solutions has led researchers down several innovative paths, with an intense focus on enhanced oil recovery (EOR) methods. Among the most promising of these methods is the use of nanotechnology. The application of nanoparticles in injected water has the potential to boost EOR by bringing significant changes to the interfacial tension (IFT) between water and oil, and altering wettability, owing to the nanoparticles’ high specific surface area and size.

Nanotechnology’s Barrier in EOR

While the potential of nanotechnology in EOR is undoubted, it’s not without challenges. The primary hurdle has been the instability of nanoparticles in water. This instability results in a decrease in the efficiency of EOR, thus limiting the full potential of nanotechnology in this critical field.

Overcoming the Instability with Stabilized Silica Nanoparticles

Researchers have made strides in overcoming this challenge by synthesizing stabilized silica nanoparticles using sodium silicate and sol-gel processes. Their experiments have demonstrated promising stability of these nanoparticles in seawater. In their study, the scientists discovered that seawater with a 40-fold diluted nanofluid decreased IFT by as much as 41% and altered the wettability of a carbonate core, making it more water-wet.

The Implication on Oil Recovery

The results of these experiments are far from trivial. The changes brought about by the stabilized silica nanoparticles resulted in a 13.7% improvement in final oil recovery during secondary recovery processes and an 8.3% improvement during tertiary EOR. This significant improvement underscores the pivotal role that nanotechnology can play in advancing EOR techniques. The findings of the study carry profound implications for the oil industry’s ability to optimize production and safeguard energy resources amidst increasing demands.

Energy Science & Technology
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

