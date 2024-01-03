en English
Energy

Nanotechnology: A New Frontier in Enhanced Oil Recovery

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 am EST
Nanotechnology: A New Frontier in Enhanced Oil Recovery

As the world’s appetite for energy intensifies and the supply of oil in natural reservoirs dwindles, scientists are turning to innovative methods to enhance oil recovery (EOR). Their latest weapon? Nanotechnology, a field that manipulates matter on an atomic level.

Nanotechnology’s Role in Oil Recovery

Recent studies have highlighted the potential of using nanotechnology in EOR. The diminutive size of nanoparticles and their high specific surface area can significantly influence the interfacial tension between water and oil, as well as alter the wettability of the reservoir.

However, a significant challenge has been stabilizing these nanoparticles in water. Conventional methods have fallen short at large scales. But a breakthrough has been made in a recent study, where stabilized silica nanoparticles were synthesized using sodium silicate and sol-gel processes.

Unleashing the Power of Nanotechnology

This groundbreaking study demonstrated that these nanoparticles showed improved stability in seawater, which resulted in a 41% reduction in interfacial tension and a 40% change in wettability of carbonate cores, leading to more water-wet conditions. The use of diluted nanofluid in secondary oil recovery improved final oil recovery by 13.7%, and by 8.3% in tertiary EOR.

The study also examined the efficiency of various chemical EOR methods, including polymer injection, surfactant injection, and flooding of alkali materials. It underscored the importance of selecting suitable EOR methods based on reservoir properties, economic feasibility, and the potential reduction of surfactant adsorption to rock surfaces.

A Future Brightened by Nanotechnology

The study’s findings shine a spotlight on the significant potential of nanotechnology in EOR. The use of smart fluids or nanofluids can alter the wettability of reservoir rocks and enhance oil recovery. These advancements could revolutionize the oil industry, promising a future where energy demands can be met more sustainably and efficiently.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

