Military

Nanotech Energy Unveils Fireproof Lithium-Ion Cells

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Nanotech Energy Unveils Fireproof Lithium-Ion Cells

Imagine a scenario where a lithium-ion battery withstands gunfire, nail penetration, and extreme temperatures without catching fire or exploding – a scene almost straight out of a science fiction movie. Now, this is no longer a figment of imagination, but a reality brought to life by Nanotech Energy. The company, in partnership with Voltaplex, has developed a new breed of lithium-ion 18650 cells that are not only fireproof but also resistant to severe damage.

Revolutionizing Lithium-Ion Battery Safety

Traditional lithium-ion batteries have always had an Achilles’ heel – their vulnerability to fires and explosions, often a result of internal short circuits, poor workmanship, or defects. Nanotech Energy, however, is rewriting this narrative. Their breakthrough innovation incorporates a proprietary electrolyte and electrodes, combined with Soteria metallized polymer current collectors, a unique safety feature that significantly enhances the durability and safety of these batteries.

Putting the Batteries to Test

How confident are Nanotech and Voltaplex about the robustness of these new battery cells? Confident enough to subject them to a battery of rigorous tests. These included shooting a cell with a bullet, performing a nail penetration test, and exposing the cells to high temperatures. Unlike their conventional counterparts, the Nanotech cells admirably weathered these extreme conditions, without catching fire or exploding.

A Step Towards Safer Energy Storage

Available for purchase now, these batteries are apt for a variety of applications, from e-bikes and robotics to medical devices and military equipment. Manufactured in Nanotech Energy’s Chico 2 production plant in Chico, California, these cells represent a significant stride towards safer energy storage. This development comes in the wake of numerous incidents of fires triggered by conventional batteries, with the clear aim of reducing such risks.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

