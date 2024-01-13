Nanomaterials Announces Special Issue on Advances in Wide-Bandgap Semiconductor Nanomaterials

Nanomaterials, a leading scientific journal in the nanoscience and nanotechnology sector, is set to launch a special issue titled “Advances in Wide-Bandgap Semiconductor Nanomaterials.” The focus of this issue will be the latest developments in the wide-bandgap semiconductor nanomaterials field, a rapidly evolving area of research with far-reaching implications for multiple industries.

Unveiling the Potential of Wide-Bandgap Semiconductors

Wide-bandgap semiconductor nanomaterials, characterized by an energy bandgap larger than 2.0 eV, are known for their high breakdown voltage, thermal stability, and unique optical features. These properties make them indispensable in varied applications spanning electronics, photonics, energy conversion, biomedicine, and imaging. The upcoming special issue seeks to shed light on the advances in this domain, inviting contributions from researchers and professionals across disciplines.

The Submission and Review Process

Interested authors are encouraged to submit their manuscripts online via the MDPI website. All submissions will undergo a rigorous single-blind peer-review process, ensuring the publication of only the highest quality research. The journal operates on an open-access platform, making the published findings accessible to a global audience. Authors, however, are required to bear an Article Processing Charge (APC) of 2900 CHF.

A Spotlight on Material Quality in Semiconductor Applications

One of the highlights of the forthcoming issue is anticipated to be the discussion on the growth of Sn doped α Ga2O3 epilayers with double buffer layers and rapid thermal annealing. This research emphasizes the improved crystallinity and electron mobility, contributing to a better understanding of the Ga2O3’s potential in high power electronic devices. It also addresses the pressing issue of material quality in semiconductor applications, a topic of immense interest to the scientific community.

In conclusion, the ‘Advances in Wide-Bandgap Semiconductor Nanomaterials’ special issue is likely to offer valuable insights into the future of semiconductor applications, thereby catalyzing further research in this dynamic field.