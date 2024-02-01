NABR Opposes IUCN's Listing of Long-Tailed Macaques as Endangered Species

The National Association for Biomedical Research (NABR) has recently filed an expanded petition with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), challenging the current conservation status of the long-tailed macaque (Macaca fascicularis) as either 'endangered' or 'vulnerable'. This action comes in the wake of IUCN's acceptance of NABR's initial petition which questioned the 2022 'endangered' designation of the species.

Challenging the Conservation Status

The endangered designation of the long-tailed macaque was based on a scientific review by Hansen et al. (2022). However, NABR contends that this listing is skewed and not reflective of the best available scientific information. They are calling for a reevaluation of the species by independent scientists, a move backed by a recent publication in The American Journal of Primatology that found no substantial data supporting the IUCN's listing.

Long-Tailed Macaques: A Research Resource

Long-tailed macaques have wide usage in biomedical research. As such, any changes in their conservation status could have significant implications on the research landscape. Ironically, these primates are also considered invasive in various countries. NABR asserts that these animals are not at risk of extinction but are a flourishing invasive species.

NABR's Stance and Origins

According to NABR, the listing of the long-tailed macaque as endangered or vulnerable should be vacated. The association, founded in 1979, has a long-established history of advocating for the humane use of animals in biomedical research. This development is the latest in their efforts to balance the scales between animal conservation and biomedical research.