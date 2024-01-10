en English
Automotive

NaaS Technology Unleashes Next-Gen Charging Solutions at CES 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST
In a move that promises to propel the renewable energy sector into an era of unprecedented growth, NaaS Technology Inc., a leading name in sustainability solutions, unveiled an array of groundbreaking innovations at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The company pivoted its focus towards the future of mobility and sustainable transportation energy, marking a significant stride in the realm of electric vehicles (EVs) and associated infrastructures.

Revolutionizing the Charging Landscape

The highlight of NaaS Technology’s showcase was an automatic energy supply charging robot, a first-of-its-kind innovation designed to render the charging process for EVs intelligent and unmanned. This robot is equipped with an advanced perception and localization system that leverages intelligent algorithms to locate vehicles with precision, depart, and park, making the charging process hassle-free and efficient.

Meeting Future Energy Demands

The company also introduced a 480KW split type charging stack and a 720KW liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging pile, both in-house developments. These technologies are dedicated to meeting the current and future charging needs of various vehicle types, promising 100% adaptability and marking another milestone in the company’s journey towards sustainable mobility.

The Wallbox of Tomorrow

Further extending its portfolio of innovative solutions, NaaS Technology presented a 7KW/22KW AC wallbox, certified for its durability against extreme conditions by TÜV SÜD. Equipped with over 10 standard safety features, this wallbox manifests resilience, easy installation, and versatility, suitable for daily use, logistics, and commercial operations alike.

As of September 30, 2023, NaaS Technology had connected 73,000 charging stations and 768,000 chargers, accounting for 21.8% of the public charging volume in China. The company’s vision extends beyond product development to encompass the entire industry chain. It offers services ranging from charging station siting to operation and maintenance, redefining the energy landscape for the vehicles of tomorrow.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

