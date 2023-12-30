Mount Everest-Sized ‘Devil Comet’ Approaches Earth: Astronomical Phenomenon Sparks Legal Debate

Approaching Earth at significant speed, the celestial object known as the ‘Devil Comet’ or 12P/Pons-Brooks, is stirring up anticipation amongst astronomers and skywatchers. Larger than Mount Everest, this colossal comet is expected to ‘explode’ in the next few days, becoming a dazzling spectacle in our night sky. However, despite the ominous moniker, experts reassure that the comet poses no direct threat to Earth.

Unveiling the Devil Comet

Characterized as a cryovolcano or a cold comet, 12P/Pons-Brooks erupts due to the accumulation and combustion of gas and ice. This process results in the expulsion of frozen debris through fractures in its nucleus. The comet, with a diameter spanning 18.6 miles, currently operates on a 15-day rhythm for its outbursts. The unique formation of ‘horns’ in its gas cloud during previous eruptions earned it the ‘Devil Comet’ nickname. However, current observations present less pronounced appendages.

Mount Everest in Space

Presenting a celestial show with its eruptions and horns, the icy giant, comparable in size to Mount Everest, is anticipated to approach Earth closest in April 2024 at a secure distance of approximately 75 million miles. This proximity provides a rare occasion for sky gazers to witness its celestial display with the naked eye. The comet’s behavior and composition offer insights into the origins of life and the formation of our solar system.

Implications Beyond Borders

While NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office diligently tracks every potential threat to our planet, the impending approach of this comet reopens discussions about the jurisdiction and legal framework in the face of such potentially cataclysmic events. Legal scholars argue that the courts’ functionality will largely depend on the extent of the comet’s impact and the resulting aftermath. The potential impact of 12P necessitates international cooperation to ensure the continuity of justice.