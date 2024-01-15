en English
Science & Technology

Moon’s Early Crust Wasn’t ‘Bone Dry’: New Research Challenges Prevailing Notion

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
A recent study led by Tara Hayden, a postdoctoral fellow at Western University, has unearthed a remarkable discovery, challenging long-held beliefs about the early Moon. The research, published in Nature Astronomy, reveals that the Moon’s crust, over four billion years ago, had a higher water content than previously assumed, putting the theory of a ‘bone dry’ Moon under scrutiny.

Unveiling the Water-Bearing Apatite

The groundbreaking revelation came after the detection of the mineral apatite in a lunar meteorite. This marks the first time this water-bearing mineral has been identified in samples of the early lunar crust. Apatite, a common phosphate, was found in all types of lunar rocks, except glass beads and ferroan anorthosites, which are considered to represent the Moon’s oldest crust, derived from the Lunar Magma Ocean.

The presence of apatite in these primordial rocks opens new avenues for understanding the Moon’s formative years and the history of water in the Solar System. This discovery is not an isolated finding; it builds upon previous studies that uncovered significant water in samples collected during the Apollo missions. These samples were initially thought to be devoid of volatile elements.

Implications for Future Lunar Missions

The findings of this research have significant implications for the upcoming NASA Artemis missions, which aim to collect more samples to enhance our understanding of the Moon’s water history. Tara Hayden’s supervisor at Western University, Gordon “Oz” Osinski, is part of the NASA geology team planning the surface science for the Artemis III mission. He is also involved in Canada’s inaugural lunar rover project with Canadensys Aerospace.

Unraveling the Mystery of High-Ti Basalts

In a related development, a study in Nature Geoscience has revealed a key process in the formation of a unique lunar rock type, high-Ti basalts, which bear surprisingly high concentrations of titanium. This discovery is a result of a critical reaction that occurred in the Moon’s deep interior around three and a half billion years ago. It involved an exchange of elements between the magma and the surrounding rocks.

The research team managed to mimic the formation of high-Ti basalts in a lab, using high-temperature experiments. Measurements of these basalts revealed a distinctive isotopic composition, serving as a fingerprint of the reactions reproduced in these experiments. These findings add another layer to our understanding of the Moon’s volatile past and its geological evolution.

Science & Technology
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Science & Technology

