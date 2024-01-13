en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Moon’s Dance with Antares: The First Notable Sky Scene of 2024

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Moon’s Dance with Antares: The First Notable Sky Scene of 2024

In the pre-dawn hours of January 8, 2024, the celestial stage was set for a remarkable performance when the thin crescent moon, in its waning phase, sidled up to Antares, the radiant red star that marks the heart of the constellation Scorpius, the Scorpion. This intimate celestial encounter, known as an occultation, ensued in the southeastern sky, where the moon, playing hide and seek with the star, momentarily eclipsed Antares, veiling it from the gaze of terrestrial observers.

The Moon Veils Antares: A Spectacular Celestial Phenomenon

This astronomical ballet, where the moon seemed to swallow Antares, was unfortunately not visible to the naked eye due to the overpowering sunlight washing out even the brightest of stars. However, the EarthSky photographers’ community, armed with their advanced telescopic cameras, managed to capture this ephemeral event, immortalizing it in stunning photographs. These images, showcasing the moon’s luminescent crescent juxtaposed against the faint glimmer of Antares, provide a visual treat for astronomy enthusiasts and lay spectators alike.

First Notable Sky Scene of 2024

This occultation of Antares by the moon was etched into the astronomical annals as the first notable sky scene of 2024, as documented by John Jardine Goss in his article ‘Best sky scenes of 2024: What not to miss!’. Goss, in his article, offers a curated list of other captivating astronomical displays scheduled for the year and encourages sky-gazers to keep an eye on the Tonight page for updates on noteworthy celestial occurrences.

Invitation to Citizen Astronomers

Moreover, the article extends an invitation to budding astronomers and photography enthusiasts who have managed to freeze-frame magnificent astronomical phenomena. Their contributions of high-quality images will enhance the shared repository of celestial imagery, enabling the public to virtually experience the awe-inspiring grandeur of the cosmos.

The moon’s flirtation with Antares, captured in all its glory by the EarthSky photographers, serves as a stark reminder of the enchanting spectacles the universe offers us. As we look forward to an exciting year of celestial shows, remember to keep your eyes peeled for the wonders that unfurl in our very own cosmic backyard.

0
Science & Technology
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
3 mins ago
The Extinction Mystery of Earth's Greatest Primate Solved: From Prehistoric Enigmas to Modern Innovations
An international team of researchers has shed light on the enigma of the extinction of Gigantopithecus blacki, the largest primate known to have walked the Earth. The findings, featured in the reputable journal Nature, trace the demise of this colossal primate to its failure to adapt to a shifting environment, a failure that sealed its
The Extinction Mystery of Earth's Greatest Primate Solved: From Prehistoric Enigmas to Modern Innovations
Azerbaijan Achieves Major Milestone with Azerspace-1 Satellite Registration
33 mins ago
Azerbaijan Achieves Major Milestone with Azerspace-1 Satellite Registration
Inaugural ULA Vulcan Rocket Launch: A Photographer's Triumph Against the Odds
34 mins ago
Inaugural ULA Vulcan Rocket Launch: A Photographer's Triumph Against the Odds
Tomorrow.io Launches World's First Commercial Weather Radar Satellite
21 mins ago
Tomorrow.io Launches World's First Commercial Weather Radar Satellite
CES 2024 Concludes: GE Profile's Smart Indoor Smoker Wins Best of Show
23 mins ago
CES 2024 Concludes: GE Profile's Smart Indoor Smoker Wins Best of Show
Cracking the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam: Expert Strategies and Preparation Tips
33 mins ago
Cracking the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam: Expert Strategies and Preparation Tips
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
25 seconds
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
29 seconds
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
42 seconds
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
45 seconds
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
1 min
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
1 min
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
1 min
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
1 min
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
Jordan Henderson in Advanced Transfer Talks with Juventus
1 min
Jordan Henderson in Advanced Transfer Talks with Juventus
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
29 seconds
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
21 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app