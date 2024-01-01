en English
Dominican Republic

Moderate Earthquake Shakes Nagua, LastQuake App Swiftly Reports

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
Moderate Earthquake Shakes Nagua, LastQuake App Swiftly Reports

In the early morning tranquillity, the city of Nagua in the Dominican Republic was jolted awake by a magnitude 3.1 earthquake. Though not severe in intensity, this tremor served as a potent reminder of the ever-looming seismic threats shadowing the region.

This event was swiftly identified and reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), a global authority in earthquake detection, through its advanced LastQuake application.

EMSC’s Innovative Approach

The EMSC demonstrates a unique blend of data from over 150 seismological institutes and crowdsourced information from eye-witnesses to detect seismic activities in real-time. Its LastQuake app is more than just a seismic alert system.

It’s a platform that taps into the power of citizen science, encouraging users to share their location for more precise alerts and to submit personal experiences, images, or videos of earthquake impacts. This data collection process adheres to strict privacy laws, ensuring user safety and trust.

Real-Time Seismic Monitoring

The LastQuake app provides rapid earthquake notifications and gathers user testimonies for scientific research purposes. It allows for swift identification of potential felt events, even before the official data is available, by monitoring internet activity following a tremor.

This system operates without the need for analyzing seismic signals, showcasing the power of digital technology in seismic detection.

Customizable and Community-Orientated

The LastQuake app lists significant, nearby, and all earthquakes worldwide, with customizable settings for magnitude and distance, catering to the varied needs of its global user base. It also hosts a dedicated forum, LastQuakers, for its citizen seismology community.

This platform fosters trust and collaboration among earthquake witnesses, enabling them to share their experiences, learn from others, and contribute to the broader understanding of seismic events.

Dominican Republic Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

