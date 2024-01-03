en English
Science & Technology

MIT Study Unveils How Complex Sentences Activate Human Brain’s Language Centers

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:23 am EST
MIT Study Unveils How Complex Sentences Activate Human Brain's Language Centers

MIT neuroscientists have made a groundbreaking discovery unveiling the workings of the human brain’s language processing centers. Their study, as detailed in Nature Human Behavior, reveals that sentences with complex grammar or unexpected meaning elicit stronger responses in these brain regions. Conversely, simple sentences trigger minimal brain engagement, while nonsensical word sequences barely register at all.

Understanding Brain Responses to Linguistic Complexity

With the use of an artificial language network, the researchers identified the differences in the brain’s response to varying types of sentences. For instance, grammatically unusual sentences like ‘Buy sell signals remains a particular,’ activate the brain’s language network. In contrast, straightforward sentences such as ‘We were sitting on the couch,’ fail to spark significant activity in the language processing centers.

Groundbreaking Research Methodology

The study was led by senior author, Evelina Fedorenko, and lead author, Greta Tuckute. The researchers utilized functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to measure brain activity in five participants reading 1,000 varied sentences. These sentences were also processed by an advanced language model akin to ChatGPT. The researchers then developed an encoding model to predict human brain responses based on patterns from the artificial language network’s activation.

Confirming Predictions and Uncovering New Insights

Using this predictive model, 500 new sentences were selected that would either maximally activate or minimally engage the human language network. The model’s predictions were validated in tests with three additional participants. It was found that linguistic complexity and surprisal, or the sentence’s uncommonness, were significant factors in eliciting brain responses. Sentences that struck a balance of complexity and plausibility triggered the highest brain responses.

Implications and Future Directions

Funded by various institutions including the National Institutes of Health and an Amazon Fellowship, this research aims to broaden these findings to non-English speakers. The team also plans to explore stimuli that trigger language processing in the brain’s right hemisphere. This innovative study not only furthers our understanding of the human brain’s language processing abilities but also opens new avenues for research in neuroscience and linguistics.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

