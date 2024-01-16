MIT Researchers Decode Proton-Coupled Electron Transfer, a Core Mechanism in Energy Technologies

In a significant breakthrough, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have unearthed vital insights into the process of proton-coupled electron transfer (PCET). PCET is a crucial mechanism in a myriad of energy technologies, including fuel cells and hydrogen gas production via electrolyzers. The study's findings, published in Nature Chemistry, are poised to transform the design of energy conversion devices.

Decoding PCET at an Electrode Surface

The MIT team, spearheaded by chemist Yogesh Surendranath, crafted electrodes with a consistent array of sites that can bind protons with uniform affinity. This design facilitated a comprehensive study of the kinetics involved in PCET at the electrode surface. The researchers discovered that the pH level of the surrounding electrolyte solution significantly influences the rate of proton and electron flow within the electrode. Against existing models, which assumed equal contributions from forward and backward reactions to the overall rate, the study revealed that the reaction rates peak at the extremes of the pH scale.

Implications for Energy Conversion Devices

Existing models of these reactions at electrode surfaces may need to be re-evaluated in light of these findings. The study also highlighted the potential of a Pd-supported temperature-assisted MoOx thin film nanocomposite for efficient water oxidation. The nanocomposite exhibits low overpotential with smaller Tafel slope values for both hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) and oxygen evolution reaction (OER) processes in an alkaline medium. It also demonstrates both catalytic reactions concurrently, signifying the nanocomposite as an effective electrocatalyst.

Proton Transport across a Membrane Mimic

The study also focused on proton transport across a membrane mimic and its correlation with pH levels. It was observed that the rate of cross-membrane proton transfer escalates at lower pH levels. Proton transporters such as ubiquinols and 2,4-dinitrophenol were found to impact the rate of proton shuttling. Particularly, 2,4-dinitrophenol operates as a pH-activated proton transporter, active only at pH greater than four. This understanding could potentially be applied in the development of more efficient fuel cells, impacting the overall energy industry.