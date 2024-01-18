en English
Science & Technology

Microsoft Research and GHDDI Fast-Track Drug Development Using AI

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
Microsoft Research and GHDDI Fast-Track Drug Development Using AI

A landmark collaboration between Microsoft Research and the Global Health Drug Development Institute (GHDDI) has revolutionized the drug development process for infectious diseases. Using a combination of generative AI and foundation models, this alliance has expedited the creation of small molecule inhibitors that target proteins of Mycobacterium tuberculosis and coronaviruses. These inhibitors, featuring bioactivities on par or superior to leading compounds, were developed in a mere five months—a process that typically spans years.

AI-Driven Drug Development

This remarkable achievement is credited to the seamless integration of AI, molecular modeling, and iterative feedback loops between scientists and AI technologies. Microsoft Research developed the AI models, specifically tailored for proteins and molecules, which also cater to molecule creation targeting specific proteins. GHDDI’s data scientists and medicinal chemists took the baton from here, virtually screening and refining these compounds. Synthesis and wet-lab testing followed to measure bioactivities.

Revolutionizing Treatments for Infectious Diseases

The result? A rapid development of compounds that effectively inhibit critical proteins in Mycobacterium TB and SARS-CoV-2. This revolutionary AI-driven process offers potential new classes of therapeutic candidates. Its implications extend particularly to addressing antimicrobial resistance and could lead to more potent treatments for infectious diseases.

Future of Drug Discovery

Dr. Sheng Ding of GHDDI spotlighted the crucial role of innovation in scientific progress. He emphasized the potential to improve R&D efficiency and accelerate drug discovery through collaborations like these. He envisioned a future where these technologies could tackle broader life science challenges.

While this collaboration stands as a beacon of success, it’s clear that AI’s role in drug development is expanding beyond just this. Amgen, another global biotechnology leader, is leveraging NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD for AI-accelerated drug development. Starlight Therapeutics, a Lantern Pharma subsidiary, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Medical Officer to oversee clinical trials for various brain cancers, leaning on AI-enabled drug development. Moreover, Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is poised to reform early stage drug discovery and development, creating novel molecules tailored for specific properties.

As the industry continues to evolve, it’s clear that AI is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of drug discovery and development.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

