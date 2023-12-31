en English
Science & Technology

Microsoft Ecosystem: Captivating Developments and Updates from 2023

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:31 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:38 pm EST
Microsoft Ecosystem: Captivating Developments and Updates from 2023

As the year 2023 comes to a close, the technology landscape reflects a dynamic narrative, woven by a series of significant developments and updates within the Microsoft ecosystem. The year bore witness to Microsoft’s diligent efforts to bolster its security measures, the advent of innovative projects like ‘tiny11 core,’ and the anticipation stirred by early leaks related to CES 2024.

Security Measures and Innovations

Microsoft responded to potential threats by disabling the ‘ms-appinstaller’ URI scheme. This decisive move was aimed at preventing attackers from manipulating it to spread malware and install MSIX packages from the internet. Despite this, users retain the ability to manually install MSIX files locally, ensuring that core functionality remains unaffected.

On the innovation front, the tiny11 project released the ‘tiny11 core’ for ARM64 processors. By offering reduced disk space and improved performance, this development presents an attractive option for testing in a virtual machine environment.

Anticipation for CES 2024 and New Releases

The upcoming CES 2024 event is already sparking interest and speculation. Leaks suggest that Lenovo is planning to unveil a Windows 11 laptop with a detachable display that doubles as an Android tablet. LG is also generating buzz with its new Gram lineup. Microsoft itself is expected to release the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 in spring 2024, featuring new processors, better displays, and a focus on AI. These devices are anticipated to be the company’s first true AI computers.

The Windows Insider Program, currently on hiatus, is set to resume with new preview builds in January 2024.

Deprecation and New Ventures

A comprehensive list of 18 different features, services, and components deprecated by Microsoft in 2023 has been put together, affecting both commercial customers and regular consumers. While some may view this as a drawback, it also signifies Microsoft’s commitment to continual improvement and innovation.

Microsoft has also stepped into the realm of AI-powered assistants with its new Copilot app for Android and iOS, which despite falling short of Dell’s showcased concept, managed to engage customers in over 1.9 billion chats in 2023.

However, success has not been without controversy, as Microsoft and OpenAI face a lawsuit from The New York Times for allegedly training ChatGPT on its articles without consent.

Gaming and Other Updates

In gaming news, Grand Theft Auto V’s source code was leaked. Steam, the digital distribution platform developed by Valve Corporation, launched a page showcasing the best-selling games on Steam for 2023, including categories for Steam Deck and SteamVR games. NVIDIA, the tech giant, took a moment to recap its achievements and developments for the year 2023.

Other updates include the Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly, which details features like collaborative notes in Microsoft Teams, video sharing policies in Microsoft Stream, and To Do support in Outlook for Mac.

Science & Technology
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

