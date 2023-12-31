en English
Science & Technology

Microsoft and Tech Industry’s Exciting Developments Usher in 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:07 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:04 pm EST
Microsoft and Tech Industry's Exciting Developments Usher in 2024

As the clock strikes midnight, marking the dawn of 2024, the tech industry is abuzz with the latest developments and updates from Microsoft and its peers. The year 2023 ended on a high note, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting year ahead.

Microsoft’s Move to Bolster Security

Microsoft took a significant step towards enhancing security by disabling the ‘ms-appinstaller’ URI scheme in a bid to prevent the spread of malware. This shift mandates users to download and install MSIX files locally, thus providing an additional layer of protection against potential threats.

tiny11’s Leap Towards Optimum Performance

tiny11 project, known for its innovative solutions, introduced the ‘tiny11 core’ for ARM64 processors. This development promises improved performance with a smaller disk footprint, making it a recommended choice for virtual machine testing.

Anticipation Builds for CES 2024

Early leaks for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 have stirred excitement among tech enthusiasts. Lenovo is reportedly ready to unveil a novel Windows 11 laptop featuring a detachable display that can double as an Android tablet. LG, too, is gearing up to introduce its latest additions to the Gram lineup.

A New Era of AI-Driven Devices

Microsoft is expected to release the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 this spring. These latest offerings will feature new Intel and Qualcomm processors, superior displays, and a strong focus on artificial intelligence. This strategic focus on AI could potentially position them as the first true AI computers from the company.

Copilot: Microsoft’s AI-Powered Companion

Microsoft has expanded the reach of its AI-powered assistant, Copilot, by quietly launching it on Android and later on iOS. This app provides access to the company’s AI chat assistant, boasting text-to-image generation capabilities with DALL-E 3. However, it has faced legal backlash from The New York Times, which has sued Microsoft, alleging that they trained ChatGPT on their articles without explicit consent.

Outlook for Microsoft 365

Teams, the collaborative platform from Microsoft 365, is set to receive a significant update with the addition of collaborative notes and other enhancements. Simultaneously, Stream will introduce a new video sharing policy, and Outlook for Mac will integrate Microsoft To Do. These updates aim to provide a more holistic and improved user experience.

Recapping 2023: Gaming and More

The gaming industry was rocked by a massive leak of Grand Theft Auto V’s source code. Valve and NVIDIA have released retrospectives of the year, highlighting the biggest sellers and achievements in gaming. To top it all off, the ‘Best of Steam 2023’ was released, showcasing the platform’s top-selling games and setting the stage for a thrilling year ahead in the gaming world.

Science & Technology
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

