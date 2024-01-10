en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Microsoft and PNNL’s Quantum Leap: A Breakthrough in Battery Technology

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
Microsoft and PNNL’s Quantum Leap: A Breakthrough in Battery Technology

In an unprecedented feat of science and technology, a collaboration between Microsoft’s quantum computing team and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has given birth to a new form of battery technology. This innovation was unveiled through a small digital clock, powered by experimental coin-sized CR2032 batteries, bearing the logo of Azure Quantum Elements – Microsoft’s AI-enhanced scientific discovery platform.

Revolutionizing Battery Technology

These experimental batteries are a remarkable break from the norm. They utilize a solid-state electrolyte, replacing a substantial 70% of the conventional lithium with sodium. This transformative step addresses key challenges associated with traditional lithium batteries such as their limited lifespan, shrinking capacity, vulnerability to extreme temperatures, and safety hazards. Moreover, it offers a potential solution to the problematic lithium supply chain, thus alleviating the strain on global battery supplies.

Implications of the Innovation

The impact of this innovation is far-reaching, with a significant potential to revolutionize a multitude of battery-reliant facets of modern life. From consumer electronics to electric vehicles, and from renewable energy storage to the power grid, the new sodium-based battery technology could redefine the way we perceive and rely on batteries.

A Testament to Azure Quantum Elements

The project, fittingly named ‘Project Bottle Rocket’, serves as more than just a scientific breakthrough. It is a practical test case for Azure Quantum Elements’ capabilities. But Microsoft’s vision extends beyond mere scientific achievement. In line with its mission of ‘democratizing potent technology,’ the tech giant aims to enable further innovation by making such powerful tools accessible to all.

PNNL, with its rich history of battery research, sees this partnership as an opportunity to expedite scientific discovery and address global challenges more effectively. Through computational simulations and advanced AI models, the collaboration has already made a mark, accelerating the discovery process of new battery materials from years to a mere 18 months.

0
Energy Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
12 mins ago
China's Petrochemical Surge: Redefining Oil Demand and Global Competition
The global petrochemical landscape is witnessing a massive upheaval as China, in an unprecedented move, rapidly expands its petrochemical plants, thereby shifting a significant portion of oil demand towards itself. Aided by the production surge of plastics and synthetic fibers, this development is not just reshaping the oil industry, but is also intensifying competition in
China's Petrochemical Surge: Redefining Oil Demand and Global Competition
RWE's New Offshore Wind Farm: A Canopy of Sustainable Power
30 mins ago
RWE's New Offshore Wind Farm: A Canopy of Sustainable Power
Thailand's EGAT Launches First Spot LNG Tender for 2024
34 mins ago
Thailand's EGAT Launches First Spot LNG Tender for 2024
Global Solar Irradiance Remained Stable in 2023, Reports Solargis
23 mins ago
Global Solar Irradiance Remained Stable in 2023, Reports Solargis
CRP Subsea Clinches Major Contract for Deepwater Oil Project in Brazil
25 mins ago
CRP Subsea Clinches Major Contract for Deepwater Oil Project in Brazil
EIA Projects Solar Power and Crude Oil to Dominate US Energy Landscape
25 mins ago
EIA Projects Solar Power and Crude Oil to Dominate US Energy Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
1 min
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
Congress Party Declines Invitation to Ram Mandir Inauguration: A Strategic Move?
1 min
Congress Party Declines Invitation to Ram Mandir Inauguration: A Strategic Move?
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
1 min
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
Falkland Islands Honors Margaret Thatcher's Legacy on Her Memorial Day
1 min
Falkland Islands Honors Margaret Thatcher's Legacy on Her Memorial Day
THABISO Youth Centre and Mpilo Central Hospital Launch Mortuary Science School
2 mins
THABISO Youth Centre and Mpilo Central Hospital Launch Mortuary Science School
Ablative Solutions Pioneers Unique Alcohol-Based Renal Denervation System
3 mins
Ablative Solutions Pioneers Unique Alcohol-Based Renal Denervation System
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
3 mins
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Pledges Support for Martyrs, Resilience Against Terrorism
4 mins
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Pledges Support for Martyrs, Resilience Against Terrorism
Houston Rockets' Revival: The Jeff Green and Ime Udoka Impact
5 mins
Houston Rockets' Revival: The Jeff Green and Ime Udoka Impact
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app