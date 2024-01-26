Microsoft Adapts Windows for EU Digital Markets Act Compliance

In a significant shift towards user control and compliance with regulatory norms, Microsoft is updating its Windows operating system to align with the European Union's impending Digital Markets Act (DMA), set to take effect by March 2024. The tech giant's move heralds greater flexibility and autonomy for users, particularly those in the European Economic Area (EEA), as they will now have the ability to uninstall pre-installed applications like Bing or Edge and modify the default system configurations.

Windows 10 Update: A Preview of the Future

In a bid to ensure timely DMA compliance, Microsoft has released an optional patch, KB5034203, available for preview on Windows 10 22H2. This patch encompasses some of the upcoming features that will redefine the user experience and put the control back into the hands of the users. Among these features are new labels for operating system applications in the Settings, Start, and Search menus, designed to simplify the understanding of each component's functionality for users.

Enhancing Interoperability

Windows is also set to bolster interoperability by allowing applications to register their content sources in the widget panel. Users will have the liberty to select their preferred search provider, including Google, straight from the desktop. System apps like Camera, Photos, Microsoft Edge, and Microsoft Bing Web Search can now be uninstalled; the removal of the last two being a privilege exclusive to European users.

User-Friendly and Compliant

Users in the EEA will have the option to use Windows without linking a Microsoft account, although one will be necessary for accessing certain services and applications. Windows will also respect user-defined settings when changing default apps without additional prompts, albeit Microsoft services will default to using the Edge browser. These changes are being rolled out gradually and are expected to be in place before the March 6, 2024 deadline. Windows 10 users can access the update through the Settings menu, which also enables weather status on the lock screen.