Mg-Nd-Zr Alloy Outperforms in Corrosion Resistance: A Study

In a breakthrough study that could revolutionize the design of high-resistance magnesium alloys, a new alloy composed of magnesium, neodymium, and zirconium (Mg-Nd-Zr) has demonstrated superior corrosion resistance in chlorine ion solutions of different concentrations. This significant improvement over pure magnesium (Mg) is attributed to the unique process of ion diffusion and the presence of Nd and Zr elements.

Unveiling the Superiority of Mg-Nd-Zr

Through rigorous testing and analysis, the study found that the Mg-Nd-Zr alloy exhibits superior corrosion resistance in 3.5% and 10% NaCl solutions, showing only minor pits. In contrast, pure Mg suffered from more severe corrosion. Laser scanning confocal microscopy (LSCM) further confirmed this by revealing fewer corrosion pits on the Mg-Nd-Zr alloy than on pure Mg.

Electrochemical Tests Highlight Mg-Nd-Zr’s Resistance

Open circuit potential (OCP) and potentiodynamic polarization curves (PDP) tests suggested that the Mg-Nd-Zr alloy undergoes smoother OCP fluctuation and exhibits quasi-passivation behavior, indicative of higher chlorine ion resistance. Furthermore, electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) demonstrated that the Mg-Nd-Zr alloy maintains stable anti-corrosion ability. It showcased a reduced inductive loop in Nyquist diagrams and higher charge transfer resistance (Rct) than pure Mg.

Exploring the Underlying Mechanism

Time-of-flight secondary ion mass spectrometry (ToF-SIMS) and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) analyses pointed towards a reduced chlorine diffusion rate in the corrosion film on the Mg-Nd-Zr alloy. This is attributed to the presence of Nd and Zr elements that obstruct chlorine diffusion. Density functional theory (DFT) calculations further substantiated these findings, offering a deeper understanding of the underlying mechanism leading to the alloy’s superior corrosion resistance.

The study’s findings make a compelling case for the use of Mg-Nd-Zr alloy in the future design of high-resistance magnesium alloys. By impeding harmful ion diffusion, the Mg-Nd-Zr alloy sets a higher benchmark in corrosion resistance, paving the way for more resilient materials in various industries.