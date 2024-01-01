en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

MetOGibraltar’s 2024 Weather Forecast: Cloudy with a Chance of Rain

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
MetOGibraltar’s 2024 Weather Forecast: Cloudy with a Chance of Rain

In a world increasingly affected by climate change, reliable and precise weather forecasting has never been more critical. The forecast for 2024 by MetOGibraltar, a reputed meteorological organization, paints a picture of a year dominated by cloudy conditions, punctuated by sporadic rainfall. The information is not just a casual prediction; it is a vital tool for farmers, outdoor enthusiasts, and the general public to plan their activities and ensure safety.

A Detailed Look at the Forecast

The weather projections by MetOGibraltar provide a comprehensive breakdown of the atmospheric conditions expected in Gibraltar over the year. The details reveal a high temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and a low of 11 degrees on Saturday. Sunday promises sunny intervals, with the mercury likely to touch a high of 20 degrees and a low of 13 degrees.

The wind is expected to blow from the West-North-West (WNW) direction at a speed of 16 KPH, and humidity levels are predicted to hover around 70%. The chances of precipitation are minimal, standing at a mere 6%. The infamous Levanter wind is likely to create cloudy conditions with temperatures reaching a high of 16 degrees Celsius.

The Implications of the Forecast

These weather predictions are not just numbers; they carry significant implications for various sectors. For farmers, the forecast aids in managing crops, planning irrigation schedules, and preventing potential weather-related damage. For outdoor enthusiasts, the information is key to planning hiking, camping, or fishing trips, ensuring that they can enjoy their activities safely and comfortably.

Forecast: A Tool for Planning

Moreover, the forecast also includes projected temperatures for December and January, and the average sea temperature in July. This information is incredibly useful for locals and tourists planning their activities accordingly. Whether it’s deciding on the best time for a beach holiday or determining when to plant certain crops, MetOGibraltar’s weather forecast provides invaluable insights for making informed decisions.

The forecast from MetOGibraltar is a testament to the advances in meteorology, providing precise and reliable information that helps individuals and communities plan their activities and safeguard their interests in an era of unpredictable weather patterns.

0
Europe Science & Technology Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Global Embrace of 2024: Spectacles of Unity, Hope, and Resilience

By Shivani Chauhan

A New Era for Danish Monarchy: Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate, Princess Mary Poised to Become Queen

By Geeta Pillai

Local Retailers Witness Festive Sales Surge: ITV Channel 2023 News Review and More

By Rafia Tasleem

Year in Review: Channel Islands' Momentous 2023

By BNN Correspondents

UK Strives to Regain Position in EU's Horizon Science Program Post-Bre ...
@Europe · 1 hour
UK Strives to Regain Position in EU's Horizon Science Program Post-Bre ...
heart comment 0
Bioglitter: An Innovative Solution to the Glitter Pollution Problem

By Geeta Pillai

Bioglitter: An Innovative Solution to the Glitter Pollution Problem
Germany’s Foreign Policy in a Transforming World Order: A Tightrope Walk

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Germany's Foreign Policy in a Transforming World Order: A Tightrope Walk
Malta Unveils Waterpolo Squad for European Championship: A Blend of Youth and Experience

By Salman Khan

Malta Unveils Waterpolo Squad for European Championship: A Blend of Youth and Experience
From Tasmania to Throne: Mary Donaldson’s Imminent Ascend as Queen of Denmark

By Geeta Pillai

From Tasmania to Throne: Mary Donaldson's Imminent Ascend as Queen of Denmark
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaza's Healthcare System on the Verge of Collapse Amid Ongoing Conflict
13 seconds
Gaza's Healthcare System on the Verge of Collapse Amid Ongoing Conflict
Indian Government Gears Up for PSB Privatization in 2024: A Deep Dive
16 seconds
Indian Government Gears Up for PSB Privatization in 2024: A Deep Dive
India Greets 2024: A Leap Year of Promise and Progress
32 seconds
India Greets 2024: A Leap Year of Promise and Progress
Israeli PM Denies 'Genocidal' Allegations Amid Gaza Conflict
38 seconds
Israeli PM Denies 'Genocidal' Allegations Amid Gaza Conflict
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2023: A Test of Endurance and Resilience
59 seconds
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2023: A Test of Endurance and Resilience
Macklin Celebrini Steers Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship
1 min
Macklin Celebrini Steers Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Declares Assets Worth 1.64 Crore INR
1 min
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Declares Assets Worth 1.64 Crore INR
Zambia's Power Outage Debate: Zesco Maintenance or Government Policy?
1 min
Zambia's Power Outage Debate: Zesco Maintenance or Government Policy?
Hong Kong's Public Health Landscape: A Year of Progress and Challenges
2 mins
Hong Kong's Public Health Landscape: A Year of Progress and Challenges
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
14 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
47 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
1 hour
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
1 hour
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
1 hour
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
1 hour
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
9 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app