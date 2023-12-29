en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Measuring the Universe: The Techniques Astronomers Use to Gauge Cosmic Distances

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:51 am EST
Measuring the Universe: The Techniques Astronomers Use to Gauge Cosmic Distances

Astronomers employ a fascinating combination of techniques for measuring cosmic distances, an integral part of comprehending the intricacies of the universe. The concept of scaling cosmic distances to a relatable measure is a foundational step in this process, where the distance from Earth to Pluto is likened to the length of a fingernail.

Parallax and Direct Measurements

Direct measurements of proximate celestial bodies are achieved through parallax. This method uses the distance between two observation points, such as the Earth at different positions in its orbit around the Sun, to calculate the distance to a star using simple geometry. For objects within our solar system, radar and transmissions from spacecraft offer valuable distance data.

The Role of Satellites and Telescopes

The Hipparcos satellite and the Hubble Space Telescope have been instrumental in providing data for these measurements. The Gaia satellite, with its superior resolution, is set to further enhance our understanding of cosmic distances.

‘Standard Candles’ and Cosmic Distances

For more distant galaxies, astronomers utilize ‘standard candles’ like Cepheid variables. These stars pulsate at rates that correlate with their actual brightness, allowing astronomers to estimate distances based on their apparent brightness from Earth. Henrietta Leavitt played a significant role in discovering this relationship. Type Ia supernovae, explosions of white dwarf stars, serve as another type of standard candle, with known true brightness that can be used to estimate distances up to approximately 11 billion light-years.

Expansion of the Universe and ‘Standard Sirens’

The Nobel Prize-winning revelation that the universe’s expansion is accelerating relied heavily on measurements of the speeds at which galaxies are receding. Merging black holes or neutron stars emitting gravitational waves, known as ‘standard sirens,’ represent a novel method for measuring cosmic distances. The power of these waves can be used to estimate the distance to their source, providing an exciting new avenue for cosmic exploration.

0
Science & Technology
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chandrayaan-3: India's Triumph in Cost-Effective Lunar Exploration

By Dil Bar Irshad

Decline in Human Brain Size: A Shift in Evolutionary Trajectory

By BNN Correspondents

Charles F. Dowd: The Architect of Global Time Zones

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Boston Metal: Pioneering a Green Revolution in Steel Production

By BNN Correspondents

Long-Term Lung Damage in COVID-19 Survivors: An In-depth Analysis ...
@Health · 19 mins
Long-Term Lung Damage in COVID-19 Survivors: An In-depth Analysis ...
heart comment 0
Decoding the Variation of Ionospheric Outflow During Geomagnetic Storms

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Decoding the Variation of Ionospheric Outflow During Geomagnetic Storms
NASA’s Humanoid Robots: A Giant Leap for Space Exploration

By BNN Correspondents

NASA's Humanoid Robots: A Giant Leap for Space Exploration
Spanish Team Introduces AG5: A New NSAID with Unique Immune Regulatory Properties

By Safak Costu

Spanish Team Introduces AG5: A New NSAID with Unique Immune Regulatory Properties
AI Tool Predicts Heart Complications from Breast Cancer Treatments

By BNN Correspondents

AI Tool Predicts Heart Complications from Breast Cancer Treatments
Latest Headlines
World News
Street-Legal Race Engine Vehicle: An Unprecedented Mix of Power and Convenience
13 seconds
Street-Legal Race Engine Vehicle: An Unprecedented Mix of Power and Convenience
Race-Level Engineering Now Street-Legal: A New Era in Automotive Industry
39 seconds
Race-Level Engineering Now Street-Legal: A New Era in Automotive Industry
Italian Government Axes Tax Breaks for Sports Clubs Hiring Foreign Players
40 seconds
Italian Government Axes Tax Breaks for Sports Clubs Hiring Foreign Players
Premier League's Unpredictable Title Race: A Season of High Stakes and Surprises
56 seconds
Premier League's Unpredictable Title Race: A Season of High Stakes and Surprises
Scholars Mews Care Home Under Special Measures Following Damning CQC Inspection
1 min
Scholars Mews Care Home Under Special Measures Following Damning CQC Inspection
Modified Sports Revitalize Singapore's Seniors
3 mins
Modified Sports Revitalize Singapore's Seniors
Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain's New Economy Minister Amid Cabinet Reshuffle
3 mins
Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain's New Economy Minister Amid Cabinet Reshuffle
Delhi's Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Controversy
4 mins
Delhi's Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Controversy
Former Russian Ministry Official, Andrei Gurovich, Sentenced to Five Years
4 mins
Former Russian Ministry Official, Andrei Gurovich, Sentenced to Five Years
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
19 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
5 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Hunt Intensifies for Colorado Springs Mother Accused of Murdering Her Children
5 hours
Hunt Intensifies for Colorado Springs Mother Accused of Murdering Her Children
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app