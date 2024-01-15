en English
Science & Technology

MBD2 Protein: A Key Player in Silencing Transposable Elements During Male Gametogenesis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
In a recent study, the role of the Methyl-CpG Binding Domain Protein 2 (MBD2) was analyzed for its function as a key DNA-methylation reader protein and how it works to repress transcription by decoding DNA methylation. This study primarily focuses on the relationship of these processes with transposable elements (TEs) in plants, specifically Arabidopsis thaliana.

MBD Proteins: MBD1, MBD2, and MBD4

Arabidopsis thaliana Methyl CpG Binding Domain (MBD) proteins MBD1, MBD2, and MBD4 were put under scrutiny. Findings indicate that MBD2 plays a crucial role as a transposable element (TE) repressor during male gametogenesis. It was observed that MBD2 binds to chromatin regions with high levels of CG methylation and can effectively silence the FWA gene when tethered to its promoter.

MBD2 and DNA Methylation

Interestingly, the loss of MBD2 resulted in the activation of a small subset of TEs in the vegetative cell of mature pollen, which did not affect DNA methylation levels. This suggests that MBD2 mediated silencing operates strictly downstream of DNA methylation. This discovery further strengthens the role of MBD2 as a post-methylation silencing factor.

MBD2 and Other Silencing Pathways

Moreover, the study unveiled that MBD2 operates redundantly with other silencing pathways to repress TEs. This redundancy indicates that MBD2 is part of a robust network of silencing mechanisms that work harmoniously to keep TEs in check. The research concluded with the assertion that MBD2 is a crucial methyl reader that functions downstream of DNA methylation to silence TEs during male gametogenesis.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

