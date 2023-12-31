en English
Science & Technology

Mathematical Rule Governs Neuron Distribution in Brain, Reveals Study

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:57 pm EST
Mathematical Rule Governs Neuron Distribution in Brain, Reveals Study

In a groundbreaking study, a team of researchers from the Jlich Research Center and the University of Cologne has uncovered a mathematical rule governing the distribution of neurons across the brain. The rule suggests that the number of neurons in disparate regions of the brain’s outer tissue layer, the cerebral cortex, adheres to a lognormal distribution. This distribution is typified by a bell-shaped curve that is broader than a normal distribution. It also has a heavily right-skewed tail, indicative of the presence of many small values, with a handful of significantly larger values.

Unearthing the Neuronal Distribution

The findings emerged from an exhaustive analysis of nine open-source datasets encompassing seven different species, including humans. The lognormal distribution of neuron densities is thought to impact brain function by influencing network connectivity. This could potentially contribute to the heterogeneity of the network. This heterogeneity could be computationally advantageous for the brain’s storage and retrieval of information, and learning in changing environments.

Human Brain Project: A Leap Forward

This research is part of the Human Brain Project, a ten-year initiative aimed at propelling the field of neuroscience, computing, and brain-related medicine forward. The results have been published in the journal Cerebral Cortex and hold promise for the future. They could potentially help scientists create precise models of the brain’s workings and aid in the development of novel treatments for neurological diseases.

Implications and Future Prospects

Understanding the distribution of neurons in the brain may reveal a path to better understand how our brains function and how diseases disrupt this function. The predictive power of the lognormal distribution could also play a pivotal role in the development of therapies for a range of neurological conditions, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis. This discovery, therefore, stands as a beacon of hope in the quest to demystify the workings of the human brain and to find a cure for the many afflictions that plague it.

Science & Technology
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

